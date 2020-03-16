The JCC and Holocaust Memorial Center close their doors, as well.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 53 after 20 new cases were identified over the weekend. The affected now span multiple counties, including Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Kent and Ottawa.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it has the ability to test 1,300 possible coronavirus cases via testing kits provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Up until this past Thursday, testing was being handled by the state lab. Now, four commercial labs will be offering testing. Overall, the U.S. is lagging behind other countries; the amount of tests available nationwide is still limited in comparison to South Korea.

Schools, college campuses, community centers, businesses, and now restaurants and bars in Michigan are shutting their doors in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers.

Almost all synagogues have closed their doors and many have begun offering virtual services. Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield, one of the few local congregations that went forward with a Shabbat worship service on Friday, March 13, told the JN they have not officially made a decision regarding holding a Shabbat service this coming Friday. All courses at Bais Chabad will be available via Facebook and over the phone.

Learn what other local businesses and Jewish organizations in Michigan are doing in order to mitigate the growing number of cases:

Governor Whitmer Mandating Bars, Restaurants and More to Close March 16 by 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order today requiring all bars and restaurants in the state, in addition to coffeehouses and cafes, gyms, movie theaters spas, performance venues and casinos, to close until March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Restaurants may continue to offer delivery and carry-out services. Exceptions are offices, grocery stores and markets, food pantries, drug stories, health care facilities, medical equipment suppliers, juvenile justice facilities, warehouse distribution centers and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

JCC of Metropolitan Detroit to Close

All JCC operations at the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Building in West Bloomfield (including the Pitt Child Development Center and the Florine Mark Sports and Fitness Complex) will be closed until March 29. On Friday, Jfamily announced the cancellation of family programs through the end of Passover (April 19). www.jccdet.org

Holocaust Memorial Center Closes to Public

As of March 15, the Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) is closed to the public until at least Sunday, March 29.

Beaumont Hospitals Announce Visitor Restrictions, Screening Options

All Beaumont Hospital sites are initiating increased visitor restrictions until COVID-19 is no longer deemed a threat. Click here for the latest visitor restrictions.

Curbside screening is also available at the Emergency Centers at Beaumont, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Royal Oak and Troy. Curbside screening is starting today, March 16, at Beaumont, Grosse Pointe, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne. This screening is for patients exhibiting symptoms and not for those who are at risk for COVID-19. Testing will be sent to the state on a case-by-case basis.

Beaumont has also initiated a coronavirus hotline: 800-592-4784. Please call before coming in for screening or for questions regarding the coronavirus.

BBYO Postpones Convention

The B’nai Brith Youth Organization is postponing its YLC Convention and Annual Honoree Event. All programs and meetings will be held virtually.

Campus Hillels Go Virtual

Hillel of Metropolitan Detroit, MSU Hillel, University of Michigan Hillel and the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan will be moving to virtual programming only and will remain available to support students during this time. MSU Hillel announced they will offer a virtual Passover seder and to-go Shabbat and seder meals.

JCRC/AJC Cancels All Public Programs

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC/AJC) is canceling all public programs and shifting to virtual modalities of communication. In a statement, the organization said “ we have been inspired by how so many communal and religious leaders are focusing on keeping people as healthy as possible and stemming the spread of this virus even if that means canceling services and programs.”

JFS Goes Remote

Jewish Family Services says it will offer its services remotely and remain a source of support for all Jewish individuals.

Jewish Senior Life Prohibits Visitors

No visitors are permitted at the following residences at this time: Flesichman Residence, Meer and Hechtman Apartments in West Bloomfield and Prentis, Teitel and Coville Apartments in Oak Park. Caregivers will be screened prior to entry.

Tamarack Camps Temporarily Closes

Tamarack’s Ortonville Campus will be closed through April 15; the Bloomfield Hills office employees are required to work remotely. No announcement has been made yet about summer camps. The Tamarack Camps Facebook page indicated, “The Tamarack Camps team is working diligently to ensure another BEST. SUMMER. EVER!”

Delta to Reduce Trans-Atlantic Schedule and Cancel Detroit-London and JFK-Dublin Flights

Metro Detroiters who frequently fly Delta Airlines should note the following: Flights are no longer available between Detroit and London-Heathrow as of March 16, and between JFK in New York and Dublin starting Wednesday, March 18. Delta is waiving change fees for those traveling to, from or through Europe, the U.K. and Ireland through May 31. For further travel updates, follow Delta’s announcements.

CDC Recommends to Cancel Events with 50 or More People

The CDC recommends that for the next eight weeks, in-person events in the U.S. involving 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed.

Events should only take place if they can appropriately protect vulnerable populations, use proper hand hygiene, and demonstrate social distancing. Organizers are encouraged to hold events virtually whenever possible.

Click here for more CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

The Jewish News will continue to update our coronavirus coverage throughout the week. If you or someone you know needs help during the crisis, please visit JHELP at jhelpdetroit.org to browse services or schedule a call with a JHELP team member.