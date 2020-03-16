Amid coronavirus concerns, Board of Directors welcomes Harvard grad aboard.

As Farber Hebrew Day School shut its doors over the weekend in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the school also announced that the Board of Directors appointed Dr. Joshua Levisohn as its new Head of School. His tenure will begin July 1.

The Silver Spring, Maryland native has 25 years of experience in day school education, including 12 years of bringing engaging Judaic programming and attending to students’ academic needs as Head of School at Berman Hebrew Academy in Greater Washington.

“We were impressed not only by his educational vision, but by the way that he began building relationships with all of our stakeholders, from students to teachers to Board members, even in the short time that he visited,” Farber President Gil Feldman and Joey Selesny, Chair of the Search Committee, said in a press release.

Levisohn took a sabbatical in 2018 to work as an educational consultant, where he merged two day schools in West Hartford and built Prizmah’s new Coaching Institute for school leaders.

The Harvard graduate will succeed Rabbi Scot A. Berman in Farber’s top role. He says he is eager to return to a school leadership role in Metro Detroit.

“The community has a reputation as such a wonderful place to raise caring, Jewishly committed, and thoughtful children and the school is poised for growth,” Levisohn said in the release. “I feel tremendously privileged to have the opportunity to lead Farber into the new decade.”

Levisohn is currently participating in discussions surrounding academic decision-making at Farber. He and his wife, Dr. Lisi, and their three children, will relocate to Metro Detroit in the following academic year. During this period, the family plans to attend Shabbat and community gatherings in Metro Detroit whenever possible.

“When Lisi and I spent time in Detroit this year, we were inspired by the wonderful people that we met, by the warm and passionate Modern Orthodox community, by the devoted, creative and loving Farber teachers, staff and administration, and by the amazingly dedicated lay leaders,” Levihson shared on his personal Facebook page. “We look forward to helping the school and community grow (affordable housing, great school, good restaurants!) and to writing the next chapter of our lives in a resurgent Michigan.”

As a result of coronavirus concerns, “meet and greet” events that had been scheduled later this month for Dr. Levihson will be postponed. The school is currently implementing distance learning for its students.

“Given the faculty’s complete focus on the immediate school closure, our preference would have been to hold this announcement,” the release said. “However, because word of this announcement inevitably would start to become more public in the coming days, we wanted to communicate with you as soon as possible.”