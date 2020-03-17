Visitor restrictions are widespread across Michigan healthcare facilities.

Local hospitals have imposed visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and have put protocols in place to keep their patients and medical staff safe.

According to an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, all health care facilities must prohibit visitors from entering their facilities unless they are necessary for providing medical care or supporting patient care activities or visiting under exigent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility. This is effective until 5 p.m., April 5.

Many hospitals are also limiting or reducing non-essential surgeries and requesting people not send flowers, food or other items that must be delivered to patients.

Please note, rules and restrictions at area hospitals may be updated as the coronavirus situation changes. Visit each hospital’s website for updates (see list below). COVID-19 information is typically part of the website’s home page, at or near the top.

What If You Think You Have COVID-19?

In general, hospitals are requesting that people experiencing high fever and cough call ahead before coming to the hospital.

Beaumont has established a public COVID-19 hotline and call center to respond to the community’s questions. The number is 1-800-592-4784.

Ascension St. John Detroit is encouraging people to call ahead to (833) 978-0649 if they have a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms to be screened by a nursing professional before coming to the hospital.

At the Detroit Medical Center, hospital staff will question people arriving at the hospital about their recent travel and symptoms. If patients show symptoms of COVID-19 they will be given a mask and asked to call a hot line number, 1-888-DMC-3370, for next steps.

Henry Ford Hospitals’ staff are screening people who seek entry into its facilities for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 as well.

Hospitals recommend calling 9-1-1 if you or a loved one are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.

Visitor Restrictions

Most area hospitals have put visitor restrictions in place to help minimize health risks to their patients, staff, visitors and community. Check with each hospital’s website for individual policies and exceptions.

People experiencing any health symptoms should obviously stay away, as should those who’ve returned from a country within the last 14 days that the Centers for Disease Control has designated as either a Level 2 or 3 warning for coronavirus.

Karmanos Cancer Institute is prohibiting any visitors that are not necessary for medical care, including family members, spouses and children.

The Detroit Medical Center is suggesting people “visit by phone.” Good advice!

See below for healthcare system regulations: