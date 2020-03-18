The JN is committed to providing the community with vital information during this uncertain time.

The Detroit area, like much of the rest of the world at present, is figuring out what it means to survive a pandemic. And so are we.

Since news of the first reported COVID-19 cases in Michigan last week, our tiny staff at the Jewish News, particularly our stellar reporter Corrie Colf, has worked diligently to bring you the latest information on what the spread of this virus means for our community.

So far, that has included updates on the local schools, synagogues, senior residences, community events, entertainment venues, travel and all other aspects of Metro Detroit Jewish life that have canceled or otherwise drastically upended their normal operations in the name of containing the spread of the illness and keeping all of you safe.

I am sure many of you, our readers, are on edge about this. We can see this from the empty grocery store shelves across the region and the scarcity of available sanitizing equipment. I want you to know that we remain committed to your health, safety and security, and we take our roles as trusted stewards of this information very seriously. These are uncertain times, and misinformation can spread just as widely and dangerously as a virus.

So the JN has postponed much of our pre-planned coverage in order to focus on helping the community through quarantine and the other challenges that lie ahead. We have removed our events calendar this week in light of the reality that almost all of the usual local Jewish events are no longer going forward.

We are also available as a resource for any community leader trying to get the word out about your own contingency plans. Just reach out to me or any of our editors for more. For the latest on what we know, please continue to consult the COVID-19 tab on our homepage and articles available at TheJewishNews.com.

Our guiding light has been “prudence, not panic.” Please take necessary precautions to safeguard yourselves and your loved ones, but please also be good community stewards and avoid unnecessary stockpiling of essential supplies. Follow the available public health guidelines — including washing your hands frequently, cleaning your surfaces with disinfectant regularly, not touching your face and minimizing physical contact with others — and make sure those closest to you are getting their information from the best sources. There are a lot of individuals who would try to take advantage of a public crisis like this.

Remember that self-care is a Jewish value, as is looking after the most vulnerable in our community, which in this case includes seniors and the immuno-compromised. We will continue to uphold and support these Jewish values in the JN in the weeks ahead. We will get through this together.

Zayt gezunt — be well.