After months of searching, the Chicago-based rabbi is gearing up to lead the young adult hub.

After months of searching for its new leader, The Well, Metro Detroit’s nationally recognized organization for Jewish young professionals, released a statement March 17 welcoming Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh as its next executive director.

Stombaugh will step in for The Well’s founder, Rabbi Dan Horwitz, who announced in January he would be departing in June to become the head of Alper JCC in Miami, Fla.

“What a win for The Well and Metro Detroit to be able to welcome Rabbi Jeff and his fiancée Stephanie to our community,” Horwitz told the Jewish News. “Rabbi Jeff’s warmth, humor, musicianship, knowledge and skills will lend themselves beautifully to the role. I’m excited to watch The Well flow in new and dynamic ways under his leadership.”

A Seattle native, Stombaugh has a background in Jewish education and non-profit management, along with a passion for music, teaching and an innovative eye. Since his ordination as a rabbi at the Reform movement’s Hebrew Union College, Stombaugh has served as the Jewish Emergent Network Rabbinic Fellow at Mishkan Chicago, a “radically inclusive” congregation geared toward families and young professionals.

Stombaugh and his fiancée Stephanie will move to Detroit this summer.