Local teen Jonah Liss is stepping up to help vulnerable individuals who are unable to leave their home due to COVID-19, primarily in Metro Detroit, with his online platform, “Mediumize.” People requesting personal errands or who need online assistance can fill out a form on the website. Healthy volunteers can submit their information, including details on their current health status.

Second COVID-19 Death Reported in Michigan; Beaumont Health Launches Online Screening

Michigan now has three coronavirus-related deaths. On March 19, Henry Ford Health System released a statement that an 81-year-old patient died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Yesterday evening, March 18, a woman in her 50’s with underlying medical issues died at McClaren Oakland Hospital. The coronavirus cases count in Michigan is now up to 336 with the highest number in Oakland County.

To combat lack of screening and testing resources, Beaumont Health created a free, online COVID-19 risk assessment available here. Users are asked a series of questions to help determine whether they should stay home or seek medical attention.

Jewish Federation Metropolitan Detroit Cr eates Coronavirus Resources Page

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit compiled resource pages listing food banks, financial assistance, mental health support and more for the community.

Detroit’s Big Three Automakers Shut Down Plants

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler closed down yesterday in light of coronavirus concerns through March 30. The United Auto Workers Union had been urging the plants to close down temporarily; a factory worker at Ford tested positive, forcing other employees to self-quarantine.

Michigan National Guard Tapped to Assist with COVID-19 Supplies

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the Michigan Army National Guard to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) with assembling protective gear like gloves, gowns and face shields. MDHHS will deliver supplies to local public health departments.

Support Local Businesses

Many businesses in Detroit are suffering due to the COVID-19 impact. Here are some ways to show your support:

Buy gift cards

Order food delivery

Shop local online

Schedule a service for later

Tip well!

Examples:

