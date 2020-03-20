CommunityFaces & PlacesHolidaysFaces & Places: Community Purim CelebrationsBy JN Staff - 03/20/2020 1:00 PM100The cast of Temple Israel’s 2020 shpiel, “A Very Frozen Purim” (Courtesy of Temple Israel)Community members decked out in costume headed to local congregations for Purim shpiels, services and fun.Shir Shalom congregants get into Purim. (Courtesy Shir Shalom)A pie in the face at Shir Shalom’s Purim celebration: Brad Rosenberg of West Bloomfield helps “pie” Rabbi Daniel Schwartz, Rabbi Michael Moskowitz. Looking on are Arthur Ruimy and Ian Rosenberg, both 16 and of West Bloomfield. (Courtesy Shir Shalom)Tali Rubenstein, Jeremy Rosenberg, Benji Rosenberg, Naomi Lupovitch, Hanna Lupovitch and Toby Gittleman gather to celebrate Purim at Beth Ahm’s Conservative movement service. (Courtesy Beth Ahm)Ruth Bergman and Adat Shalom Rabbi Aaron Bergman at the Conservative Purim celebration at Beth Ahm (Courtesy Beth Ahm)RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORTemple Shir Shalom Raises Thousands of Dollars for COVID-19 Grocery BagsLahser Road Mikvah: A ‘Critical Missing Piece’ in SouthfieldU.S. Census 2020: It’s Time to Be CountedLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.