Metro Detroit Community Purim Celebrations
The cast of Temple Israel’s 2020 shpiel, “A Very Frozen Purim” (Courtesy of Temple Israel)

Community members decked out in costume headed to local congregations for Purim shpiels, services and fun.

Metro Detroit Community Purim Celebrations
Shir Shalom congregants get into Purim. (Courtesy Shir Shalom)
Metro Detroit Community Purim Celebrations
A pie in the face at Shir Shalom’s Purim celebration: Brad Rosenberg of West Bloomfield helps “pie” Rabbi Daniel Schwartz, Rabbi Michael Moskowitz. Looking on are Arthur Ruimy and Ian Rosenberg, both 16 and of West Bloomfield. (Courtesy Shir Shalom)
Metro Detroit Community Purim Celebrations
Tali Rubenstein, Jeremy Rosenberg, Benji Rosenberg, Naomi Lupovitch, Hanna Lupovitch and Toby Gittleman gather to celebrate Purim at Beth Ahm’s Conservative movement service. (Courtesy Beth Ahm)
Metro Detroit Community Purim Celebrations
Ruth Bergman and Adat Shalom Rabbi Aaron Bergman at the Conservative Purim celebration at Beth Ahm (Courtesy Beth Ahm)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.