The Frankel Jewish Academy boys bowling team wasn’t on a roll this season, but it was a very good year for the Jaguars.

They finished fourth among nine teams in their Catholic League division, winning seven of 10 matches, and they were 8-4 overall.

They once again couldn’t compete in the Catholic League tournament because it was held on Shabbat, but thanks to accommodations made by the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Ten Pin Alley in Tecumseh and not being on winter break, they were able to compete in a Division 4 regional tournament.

FJA bowlers participated in the individual portion of the regional Thursday, Feb. 27, instead of the scheduled Saturday, Feb. 29. They competed in the team portion Friday, Feb. 28, during the day.

Senior Hannah Resnick, the lone girl on the FJA team (there was no girls team), led the Jaguars in the individual competition at the regional with a 33rd-place finish among 91 bowlers. She rolled 911 in six games.

Senior Jonah Feldman was 38th with 865. The top 10 bowlers qualified for the state tournament.

FJA was 11th of 16 teams in the regional team competition, which consisted of six Baker games and three match-play games. The top three teams moved on to state.

Sophomore Eli Gordon was FJA’s top bowler during the season, averaging 159. He was named to the Catholic League All-League Team.

“Eli struggled early in the season, but he really came on at the end,” said FJA coach Joe Bernstein. “He probably averaged 185 after the new year with multiple games of more than 200.”

Also on the FJA roster were seniors Avery Feldman and Elliot Kaftan and sophomores Andy Tukel, Adam State, Jacob Bronstein, Daniel Stryk and Charlie LaBelle.

Avery Feldman was named to the Catholic League All-Academic Team.

Langan’s Nor-West Lanes in Farmington Hills once again was FJA’s home lanes.

Elle Hartje helped the Yale University women’s hockey team win a program-best 17 games this season.

Hartje, a freshman forward from Detroit Country Day School, had 11 goals and 14 assists for the Bulldogs. She scored two power-play goals and had two game-winning goals.

In her first collegiate game, she had three goals and an assist in Yale’s 9-2 victory over Long Island on Oct. 25. She had two assists in Yale’s 3-0 win over St. Lawrence on Feb. 7.

Yale finished 17-15 overall and 13-9 in the ECAC Hockey conference. The Bulldogs lost 4-3 to Harvard in triple-overtime in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Hartje was the captain and scoring leader for the Belle Tire 19U women’s team that won a silver medal in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2019 at the USA Hockey National Championships.

She was a four-time tennis individual and team champion and a four-time all-state selection in soccer while she was at Country Day.

Ryan Krauthamer was still waiting to see himself on television last week.

The West Bloomfield High School freshman was a competitor in the age 13-14 division in the second season of the American Ninja Warrior Junior TV show, but he’s sworn to secrecy on how he did until his episode airs.

American Ninja Warrior Junior airs weekly at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Universal Kids cable channel. Episodes were taped last summer in Los Angeles.

Ryan was chosen to be on the show from about 10,000 applicants.

Josh Nodler had three goals and five assists in 36 games this season for the Michigan State University men’s hockey team.

The freshman forward from Oak Park scored against Cornell (Nov. 2), Michigan (Nov. 16) and Notre Dame (Feb. 29).

His assists came against Northern Michigan (Oct. 11), Michigan (Nov. 14), Notre Dame (Nov. 23 and Feb. 28) and Michigan Tech (Dec. 30).

Michigan State finished 15-19-2 overall and 11-11-2 in the Big Ten Conference.

A Berkley High School graduate, Nodler was selected in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Calgary Flames in the 2019 NHL draft.

Registration is open and sponsorships are available for the 30th annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf and Tennis Invitational, which will be held June 8 at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills.

Former Major League pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage will receive the Hank Greenberg Lifetime Achievement Award, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter will receive the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence, and the Granader family will receive the Barry Bremen Memorial Inspiration Award for their Camp Mak-A-Dream for young cancer survivors and their families.

The awards will be presented during a dinner that also features a celebrity sports panel discussion.

For invitational reservations and sponsorships and to purchase raffle tickets ($100) for a trip to the 2021 Masters golf tournament, go to michiganjewishsports.org or call (248) 592-9323.