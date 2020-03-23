Healthcare operations, law enforcement, grocery stores and some restaurants will stay open — here’s what you need to know.

Today, Michiganders braced for Governor Whitmer announcing an official “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order at 11 a.m. The order requires Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily cease in-person operations that are not vital in sustaining or protecting life. The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 24 and remain in effect for the next three weeks.

Michigan is in the top five states in the U.S. in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Governors throughout the country are taking similar steps to protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio, New York, Illinois, Philadelphia, California and more.

Whitmer further added that Michigan residents are encouraged not to leave their homes as much as possible. As needed, individuals can leave to buy groceries, take-out food, gasoline and medical supplies. Those who need to travel to care for vulnerable individuals are permitted to do so.

Those who opt to leave under limited circumstances or who are spending time outdoors must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.

Below is a comprehensive list, in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order, of essential workplaces and occupations that can continue to operate during this three-week period:

Essential Business Sectors:

Health care and public health

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Food and agriculture

Grocery stores

Restaurants providing carry-out or drive-thru services

Energy

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Public works

Communications and information technology, including news media

Other community-based government operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical supply chains and safety

Defense industrial base

Child care workers (only to the extent to serve the children or dependents of critical workers)

Workers at designated suppliers and distribution centers

Insurance industry workers (only to the extent that their work cannot be done remotely)

Workers and volunteers for businesses or organizations (including both religious and secular non-profit organizations) that provide food, shelter and other necessities to those who are economically disadvantaged, individuals who need assistance during the COVID-19 emergency and those with disabilities.

Workers who perform critical labor union functions, including individuals monitoring health and welfare funds and those who monitor the well-being and safety of union members who are critical workers.

Below are a handful of Jewish stores and bakeries remaining open:

Johnny Pomodoro’s

One Stop Kosher

Zeman’s Bakery – Hours will be limited. Sunday – Tuesday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday – CLOSED Thursday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday – CLOSED



Please get in touch if you are a business/service remaining open during the executive order and we’ll update and add to the list.