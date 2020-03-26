Until its dining room reopens, the White Lake establishment will be offering curbside carry-out from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

From the time that it originally opened about eight years ago with its fine operating partner, Executive Chef James Rigato, The Root Restaurant on Town Center Boulevard, between M-59 and Elizabeth Lake, White Lake, has changed from a trendy hot-spot to a destination location for dining out.

Toward the end of 2018, long-time regular of The Root and local restaurateur Steve Suser bought it with intentions to reform the feel to become more approachable, featuring a menu that offered more familiar foods … Work and dedication has seemed to be an answer to this change.

It now features the yummy selections of favorites like shiitake mushroom meatloaf, avocado toast, cold smoked salmon board, seared scallop risotto, etc. … with signature dishes like the Root Orchard Salad and Black Walnut Old Fashion on the cocktail menu.

The Root prides itself also on its on-premises-made vegan chocolate tarts, banana cream pie made famous by the Cream of Michigan restaurant of years ago, Crème Brûlée, numerous pies, etc. … along with its own baked and served buns and breads.

Also a big feature is the open kitchen with a chef’s table that has gone over big time … The Root is a comfortable yet refined restaurant … with accents of stained ash wood and limestone …

When dine-in service becomes available again in Michigan, you’ll find The Root seats 140 with an 18-stool bar … and is open seven days a week … Monday to Wednesday 3-10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m-9 p.m. … During the coronavirus quarantine, it is offering curbsite carry-out from 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Root is again in good hands … The dedication of Steve Suser is without question … If his being well-liked is any criterion … along with excellent choices of food … its customers have much to enjoy.

TIME WAS WHEN dining out was considered by many as a coveted luxury in both easy-to-reach suburbs and Downtown areas … Today, with both husband and wife working, especially when there are small children, there is little time for cooking as often both men and women are too tired to stand over a hot stove … It is very important … especially in most difficult times like today … to support our local businesses … Restaurants, too, need all the help they can get … Most eateries are still offering carry-out service and have taken every precaution necessary for a completely safe meal.

