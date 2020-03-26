While live programming is suspended, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Ann Arbor Film Festival provide entertainment through webcasts.

Staying at home because of the coronavirus will not completely limit entertainment seekers from experiencing what originally had been planned.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and the Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) are offering webcasts while live programming is suspended.

Movie buffs can remotely watch new films and cinema discussions planned for the AAFF’s 58th year, which takes place March 24-29, the dates that had been planned for live audiences.

Judging of short and feature films entered in competition for $22,500 in awards still will take place. Also being continued are moderated question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers. All programs, unless noted, are aimed at mature audiences.

“The filmmakers deserve to have their work seen by an audience and our jurors in consideration of the awards,” said Leslie Raymond, festival director, who has overseen film categories that include experimental, documentary, narrative, animated and music.

Award-winning films will be shown on the final day.

The AAFF typically receives nearly 3,000 submissions annually from filmmakers in more than 70 countries. The event is a pioneer of the traveling film festival and has visited theaters, universities, museums and micro-cinemas internationally.

AAFF information and a listing of the film schedule are available at aafilmfest.org/58aaff-live-stream.

Music fans can watch the talents of Jader Bignamini, the new DSO music director, as he appeared in archived concerts, offered live and on the web, and they also can enjoy other acclaimed maestros who have led a variety of DSO performances, both live and online.

The archive, accessible by going to dso.org/replay, categorizes selections by season, musical style, composer and specific presentation.

Listen to Baroque, the music of today or to various other styles. Choose a composer simply by scrolling through an alphabetical listing and then hear the DSO play that person’s works. Selections range from Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Orchestra through George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” to Conor Brown’s “How to Relax with Origami” (a world premiere presentation).

Interviews with performers also are available.