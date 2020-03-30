The JHELP Meal Program allows vulnerable individuals to receive food safely in their own home.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, community resources are needed more than ever. As of Monday, March 30, adults over 60 can receive up to two meals per day delivered to their door through the newly-launched JHELP Meal Program.

“This program is a collaboration that came out of the ongoing and robust communication between Federation and the social service agencies in our community during this crisis,” said David Kurzmann, senior director of community and donor relations at Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

“We identified keeping older adults in their homes and making sure they have what they need as a high priority,” he added.

Kurzmann worked with his colleagues at Federation’s JHELP, enlisting Kosher Meals on Wheels as its food provider. Meal delivery is free of charge, and Federation is offering to subsidize the cost of meals for recipients who do not qualify for government assistance and are limited financially.

“This collaboration is not new in Jewish Detroit,” Kurzmann said. “Those who benefit from these services are fortunate that we’ve all been working together in good times, so that when we face a crisis, we’re in good shape.”

The service is intended for adults with disabilities, or who have no other means to procure meals without leaving the house. Individuals are directed to call JHELP — the JHELP staff will then determine the logistics for fresh, healthy meal deliveries.

“Federation and its donors are going to be a resource to make sure at the end of the day, those who need the help get the help, and that no one is alone,” Kurzmann said.

To register for JHELP Meal Program, call JHELP at 1-833-445-4357. The call center is open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit their website at JHELP.org