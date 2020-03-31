With social distancing rules in place, Passover seders and activities are moving online.

Passover Seder 101 with Partners Detroit

Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Join Partners Detroit as we “Zoom” into the Passover Seder with insights, laughter, and of course, wine. RSVP here.

B’nai Israel

Wednesday, April 8, 6-7:15 p.m, and Thursday, April 9, 8:30 p.m. hosted by Rabbi Mitch and Cheryl Parker

The seder will include a Haggadah, which will be viewable onscreen. The service portion of the seder will conclude at 7:15 pm at the end of the maggid section (when it is time to eat the seder meal). Anyone interested in either seder should contact Rabbi Parker directly: mitch@bnaiisraelwb.org.

Beth Ahm

Wednesday, April 8, 6-7 p.m.

Rabbi Rubenstein will lead a good portion of the seder. Go to cbahm.org/calendar for April 8 and click on online seder to join via Zoom.

One Table Virtual Seders

One Table offers virtual seder options or allows you to sign up to host: https://onetable.org/passover/.

If you are hosting a virtual seder, please let us know and we’ll add you to our list! Leave a comment below or email ajacobs@renmedia.us.