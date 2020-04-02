Nobody can ever replace the legendary kosher caterer.

She was a legend … One of a kind … Someone whose shoes cannot be filled … I’m talking about Shirlee Bloom (Feroni), who recently passed away.

She was a dreamer who eventually saw her vision come true with her own places where she could make the original kosher dishes of her late mother and father, Lil and Harry Bloom, whose Mayfair Kosher Catering in Detroit and then Lil’s Kosher Catering and Carry-Out was in Oak Park.

Where you found Shirlee’s cooking and staff, you would also find only the finest kosher selections of Shirlee’s mom and dad … Such as a 120-seater in Oak Park called Prime 10, where Shirlee’s daughter, Hope “Cookie” Chimoff, assisted … and grandchildren, Taylor and Courtney Chimoff, would aid as waitpersons.

But Shirlee was not satisfied…She had so much to offer…and an even larger catering future to leave as her legacy.

Her award-winning Bloom’s Kosher Carryout and Catering was highly lauded for Shirlee’s unbelievable presentations and very successful dining operations … Her family shared their heartfelt thanks on their Facebook page for the outpouring of love and support they’ve gotten from the community since Shirlee’s passing.

Yes, Shirlee left for another world…but she departed with a legacy that will always be remembered.

SINCE IT HAS been sold, Buddy’s Pizza seems to have lost the hometown-spun image it held when owned and operated mainly by localites.

REARVIEW MIRROR … Remembering when Linda Solomon, local celebrity photo/journalist, returned to Detroit after being chosen and hired by Barbra Streisand to travel with the great star and photograph her final concert tour … “It was quite an honor from a wonderful person!” said Linda … If you were Asian-inclined, you could go to Atlantic Gardens on Linwood with the mysterious carved booths where people you couldn’t see ate strange food … and folks sneaked a peek to see those Chinese gents wearing yarmulkes.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … President Bush was walking through the airport when he spotted a white-haired man in a long white robe, wearing sandals and carrying a staff.

President Bush called to him, “Moses?” … The man looked straight ahead as if he had not heard.

Bush then walked closer and again said, “Moses!” Again, he got no reply.

Just then a Secret Service man walked up and said, “What’s wrong, Mr. President?”

“Look at that man,” Bush said. “Doesn’t he look like Moses? I called him Moses twice, but he wouldn’t even look at me.”

The Secret Service man said, “I’ll take care of it for you, Mr. President.”

He walked over to the man and said, “Aren’t you Moses?”

The man replied, “Yes, I am.”

“Well, then why, when President Bush called out to you, did you ignore him?”

Moses replied, “Listen, the last time I talked to a bush, I had to spend the next 40 years wandering in the desert!”

