The Metro Detroit n ative returns back to her roots to lead The Well’s young family offerings.

The Well, Metro Detroit’s nationally recognized organization for Jewish young professionals, has hired Metro Detroit native Marni Katz as its new Family Educator beginning this summer.

Katz will oversee The Well’s young family activities, including Tot Shabbat, Young Family Shabbat Playgroups and the monthly family education series.

“The Well is really innovative in the way that they approach the Jewish community,” Katz told the Jewish News. “I am excited to be a part of that and work with the new team to see what we can grow.”

Katz has lived in Chicago for the past 15 years. She grew up in West Bloomfield, attended Harrison High School in Farmington Hills and graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan.

For the last 14 years, Katz served as Director of JCC Chicago’s Apachi Day Camp program, where she managed activities for nearly 700 kids each summer.

During her free time, Katz enjoys writing for her blog, Simple Gray T-Shirt, cooking, baking and making fun crafts with her two daughters, Tilly and Poppy.

“My blog is really created to help moms and families, especially ones with little kids, keep things a little bit simpler around the house,” Katz said. “It’s a lot of simple recipes, things that can be done quickly that are pretty family-friendly, and also just tips and tricks about organization and scheduling. My motto for my blog and my life is that, ‘life should be as simple as your favorite gray T-shirt.’”

Katz and her husband, Stuart, will move back to Metro Detroit with their two daughters this summer.