Look for kid-friendly singalongs, live-streamed concerts and learning opportunities.

With the coronavirus keeping people housebound, the JCC of Metro Detroit has geared up to offer online programs across its many departments, from toddlers to senior citizens.

“We have a responsibility to continue to engage our community — mind, body and soul,” Brian D. Siegel, CEO of the JCC, said, citing Jewish teachings about feeling responsible for one another.

Mikki Frank, the JCC’s JFamily director, said connection is “more critical than ever.”

She said families are expressing feelings of isolation, sadness about separation from relatives, guilt around juggling work and family and fears about loved ones getting sick.

On the JFamily Facebook page, find daily story times, craft-alongs, virtual field trips and other activities.

PJ Library Parent Connector Lindsay Mall goes live every Wednesday for weekly Rock ’N‘ Read sessions, presented by PJ Library Detroit and JBaby (Jbaby Detroit on Facebook). A New Moms Support Group has been added, and JFamily will provide Passover resources and activities.

Jaemi Loeb, senior director of cultural arts, had been finalizing schedules for the annual Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival slated for May 3-13, but the event has been postponed, as have many other live events her department presents.

Look for live-streamed concerts with talkbacks, live discussions with authors (cartoonist Ben Katchor, April 2) and virtual Netflix film parties and discussions hosted by Loeb are part of the upcoming lineup. (Check JCC Cultural Arts on Facebook.)

Within a day, JCC’s JLearn transitioned to Zoom classes with a participation rate of about 80 percent, says director Shelley Chaness. Visit JLearn on Facebook or jccdet.org/jlearn for class details.

Lori Semel of West Bloomfield is part of a yearlong JLearn class, “Halachic Debate,” taught by Rabbi Michele Faudem.

“The whole class loves being able to connect with new people in the community,” Semel said. “And there are bonuses to taking the class online — we have better coffee at home, and we can wear our pajamas.”