Annual Barbara and Doug Bloom Matzah Factory tradition lives on despite COVID-19.

Children in Metro Detroit have been visiting the Barbara and Doug Bloom Matzah Factory as part of Passover since the 1980s. Thousands of children over the years have learned the story of Exodus, enjoyed hands-on activities and, of course, learned to make matzah.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, there was no way to make the magic happen face-to-face, but that didn’t stop Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield from taking the fun and moving it online.

“On a year in which we can’t bring the Matzah factory – in person – to hundreds of smiling, curious children, I received a reminder of how impactful Matzah Factory can be,” Silberberg said.

He received an email from a young man with Detroit roots who now works for the American government in country in the Middle East who didn’t think he would be able to have matzah delivered to him in time for Passover. He reached out to Silberberg because he remembered that he would teach children how matzah was made and wonder if he could could direct him on how to make his own.

“As it turns out, I was able to connect him to Chabad’s Aleph Institute, who sent him a Passover package, which will hopefully reach him in time for the seders,” SIlberberg said.

This year, Silberberg, along with Jfamily and the JCC, created a two-part video experience to allow families to enjoy the Matzah Factory together.

Part 1 is a play of the Exodus story that would be typically performed for the children. Part 2 encourages families to make matzah alongside the video.

For the second video, families will need to have on-hand:

– 1 1/2 cups flour

– 1/3 cup water

– 1 rolling pin

– 1 fork

– Oven set to 475 degrees

– A responsible adult

– Your favorite apron

Exodus Experience:



Let’s Make Matzah!

