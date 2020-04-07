Passover recipes with items you probably have on hand.

Ma nishtanah, ha-lilah hazeh. Why is this night different from all other nights? Never has this question been more relevant to this generation of Jews. Big family seders just are not going to happen this year with everyone on lockdown.

Most of us will scale down our dinners and weekday meals for the eight-day holiday. Here are some recipes using staples you might have on hand for the holiday and beyond.

BREAKFAST EGG BAKES

Mix and match the vegetables in this recipe. My favorite is spinach (even frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained), feta, onion and tomatoes. You can make these bigger by baking these in ramekins, jelly jars or small baking dishes.

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1½ cups fresh chopped vegetables (one type or many, such as spinach, onion, bell pepper, asparagus, mushrooms, avocado, etc.)

1 cup shredded, chopped or soft cheese, your favorite variety

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Brush a 6-well muffin tin with olive oil. Divide chopped vegetables among the muffin tins. Top with a bit of salt and pepper to taste.

In a bowl, scramble the eggs with a whisk or fork.

Divide the beaten eggs among the muffin wells.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until just set. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from the tin. Makes 6 small (muffin-sized) servings.

PASSOVER BANANA STREUSEL MUFFINS

Ingredients:

1¼ cups matzah meal

¾ cup potato starch

2 tsp. cream of tartar

3 tsp. baking soda

¾ cup oil (vegetable or olive, not extra-virgin)

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

2½ cups (about 6 medium) mashed bananas

1 cup chocolate chips (optional)

Topping:

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. matzah meal

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 Tbsp. melted butter or oil (vegetable or olive, not extra-virgin)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or spray well with nonstick cooking spray.

Place matzah meal, potato starch, cream of tartar and baking soda in a bowl and whisk well. Set aside.

Combine oil and sugar in a large bowl and beat oil, sugar and eggs until smooth, using an electric mixer. Add bananas and mix well. Add matzah meal mixture and mix until just combined. Do not over-mix. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Divide the mixture among the muffin cups.

Stir together the topping mixture and sprinkle over the muffins.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the muffins are puffed, golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Makes 12 muffins.

COCONUT PIE WITH

BUTTER RUM SAUCE

This is a copycat of my favorite pie at Bonefish Grill. I found the recipe online.

I didn’t have all the right ingredients, so I adapted. The pie itself (even with sweetened coconut) is not too sweet. But as my mom says, the sauce is everything.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

1 cup regular or lowfat sour cream

1/3 cup matzah cake flour

½ cup sugar

6 large eggs

1½ tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups shredded coconut, sweetened

Rum Sauce:

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup unsalted butter

½ cup dark rum (or whatever rum you have)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine all the pie ingredients in a bowl and whisk well. Pour it into the plate and cook it for 40 minutes or until just set (you do not want a golden top — it will be overcooked).

Make the sauce: Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Serve warm on and over the pie.

This pie is rich, you could easily serve 12 people.

To reheat, poke the pie in several places with a fork or sharp knife, sprinkle generously with water (don’t drench the pie) and microwave for 1-2 minutes.

