Dear Jewish News Subscribers,

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, Metro Detroit post offices are experiencing significant delays; newspapers may be 2-3 days late this week and next. If you would like to stay current, you can login to your account to read the digital version of the paper here. We will also have a limited amount of papers outside of our offices if you prefer a physical edition. If you have any questions or need any subscription assistance, please email us at subscriptions@renmedia.us or contact us through our website.

Thank you for your understanding and continued subscribership.