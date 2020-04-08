STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations that are being offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

SHAAREY ZEDEK

(shaareyzedek.org)

For youth: Virtual Thrilling Thursdays 10 am. Join Lindsay Mall on Zoom at zoom.us/j/962019902 for stories, games, songs, and more.

B’NAI ISRAEL SYNAGOGUE OF WEST BLOOMFIELD

(See bnaiisraelwb.org for times) Weekly “gatherings” through Zoom Meeting. Feel free to join in any of the following: Tuesday evening schmooze time; Wednesday evening Talmud class; Thursday evening Mussar class; Friday Lunch ‘n’ Learn.

TEMPLE EMANU-EL IN OAK PARK

They will be sharing classes and services. First, for those who have Facebook: Rabbi Zerwekh will host kids’ story time, every day around 10 am with a special guest helper on his Facebook page.

Mondays at 11 am: Cantorial Soloist Kelly Onickel will hold musical gatherings, sharing music and giving us a chance to enjoy meaningful music during our week. zoom.us/j/530935301

Tuesdays at 3 pm: Rabbi Zerwekh will teach a class on various subjects, texts, and areas of interest; the next three weeks will be on Pirkei Avot.

Wednesdays at 7 pm: Kelly will teach classes on subjects of interest, from music to strong female figures in Judaism, to everywhere in between.

Thursdays at 5:30 pm: Rabbi Zerwekh will host a group session for people to ask questions related to Judaism or life, and to check in with one another.

Virtual Matzah Factory

This year, Bais Chabad is providing the annual Barbara and Doug Bloom Matzah Bakery and Exodus Experience as a virtual online experience. Visit the first video, a play of the Exodus story for children, at

https://youtu.be/D-QloivTh_w. Learn how to make matzah at https://youtu.be/oSExYXziBuw to.

PJ VIRTUAL LIBRARY

APRIL (Daily)

11 am, 1 pm and 4 pm. Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Stories, crafts, tours and more. Visit facebook.com/PJLibrary.

ISRAELI STORYTELLING

APRIL 13

4 pm. Sponsored by Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Stories and activities, in Hebrew and English, for children pre-K to second grade. View: zoom/j/510839772.

JFAMILY ROCK & READ

APRIL 15

11 am. Sponsored by Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. For ages 0-3. Facebook Live family music and reading.

Michigan Opera Theater

Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) has launched a digital programming campaign to provide daily opera and dance content to the community during social distancing. “MOT at Home” will use its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media accounts to distribute programming, which will include performances, blogs, podcasts, interviews and more. More information is available at michiganopera.org/mot-at-home.

Virtual Film Club

New Israel Fund (NIF) is offering a virtual film club, bringing poignant and relevant Israeli films. Each week, they will select a film that you can watch at your own convenience. After you’ve watched the movie, join them for a lively and interactive discussion on Zoom every Tuesday at 3 pm. To join, visit info@nif.org.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant. Send items at least 14 days in advance to calendar@thejewishnews.com