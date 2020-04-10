The order is extended to April 30 and implements limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-42 on April 9, which extends Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to April 30 due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

As of April 9, the state of Michigan has reported 21,504 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,076 deaths.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up.”

The order continues to require Michigan businesses and operations to cease in-person operations that are not vital in sustaining or protecting life. Essential businesses and workers include those in health care and public health, law enforcement and public safety, grocery store workers, and more.

All public and private gatherings remain temporarily prohibited. Whitmer is also encouraging people to limit the number of household members running errands, such as going to buy necessary supplies from grocery stores.

Michiganders may continue to partake in outdoor activities as long as they are following social distancing guidelines. However, travel for vacations or any other purposes are prohibited.

This executive order imposes restrictions on stores in effort to reduce crowds. According to a press release, “large stores must limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than 4 customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space; small stores must limit capacity to 25% of the total occupancy limits (including employees) under the fire codes.”

Stores must also make clear markings throughout the stores to enable shoppers to keep six feet away from others while waiting in lines. Large stores must also close sections that offer carpeting, flooring, paint, furniture and others.

“This doesn’t mean everything will go back to normal on May 1. But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It will take time to safely and responsibly re-open the economy, which is why we will continue to provide critical unemployment support and assistance to our small businesses during this challenging time. We will get through this if we all continue to do our part.”