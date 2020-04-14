Submit your story to be published on TheJewishNews.com.

Have you been impacted by the novel coronavirus? The Detroit Jewish News wants to hear from you.

We are seeking first-person stories from people in the Jewish community in or from Metro Detroit who have faced challenges due to COVID-19.

Stories may come from:

Patients who have caught the virus

Caregivers of patients with the virus

First responders, doctors or health care professionals

Business owners forced to close their doors or change the way they conduct business

Teachers and educators conducting virtual learning

Families coping with sheltering in place

Employees who have lost their jobs

And more

If you would like to submit your first-person story, please email stephanie@detroitwritingroom.com with a few sentences describing your topic. You will be contacted if your topic is accepted., and an editor will work with you to lightly edit your submission.

Stories must be under 1,300 words and submitted via a Word document or Google document. Contributions are unpaid.