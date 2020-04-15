This letter is in response to the editorial “Fed Up: It’s Time to Get Mad About the Coronavirus”, by Mark Jacobs. I found it disheartening how, true to form, progressives can’t let any crises go to waste without using them to score political points. The author uses the crisis to attack President Trump, and states how outraged we should all be.

I am sorry Mr. Jacobs, I am not outraged. I don’t have the powers of prophesy that the Trump-haters have now that we are in deep in the crisis. President Trump acted swiftly and boldly. He stopped flights from China. The progressives criticized this move as being racist. Then he halted flights from Europe. The progressives called that overreacting. I think it is crystal clear by now that no matter what President Trump does, the progressives are going to find a way to attack the president. If the president cured world hunger, I am sure that the progressives would be horrified, claim that he only did so to grow his business, and create another witch hunt committee to investigate it.

And Mr. Jacobs, I am a hospital chaplain in Detroit. I am very confident that my experiences on the frontline, with patients and other health care workers, are far greater and more real than yours. I think this is a time that should be for unity and helping each other, rather than just cheapening the deaths, and the woes of the sick, by turning it into yet another political fodder opportunity.