The cards have gone to Beaumont facilities in Royal Oak, Troy and Farmington, as well as to local seniors living in centers without family visiting to cheer them up.

When Groves High School closed in March because of the coronavirus epidemic, junior Isaiah Rubin had some time on his hands.

“The school was having a hard time transitioning to online instruction,” said his mom Lindsay Hords of Birmingham. “We knew he had to do something, so our thoughts turned to how we could help the community.”

Isaiah, who had his bar mitzvah at Temple Israel, said he and his friends were doing nothing, mostly just playing video games. “We wanted to do something for the community that didn’t involve asking people for monetary donations,” he said.

He had heard from his aunt, Ali Otis, who is a nurse at Beaumont Royal Oak, about how coronavirus patients in the hospital were isolated and lonely. So Isaiah initiated Caring Cards for COVID-19 weeks ago with the hopes of safely delivering greeting cards to local hospitals and senior centers. His aunt helped with distributing the cards to those who could use a boost.

Isaiah began by collecting hand-made greeting and get-well cards from his friends, and then created flyers with his mom and shared the idea on social media. Local nurses who saw the posts reached out, requesting cards for their COVID-19 floors.

“Then, it just ballooned,” said Isaiah, who has distributed 350 cards so far.

Each week, he goes to the three drop boxes he has set up around Birmingham and West Bloomfield to pick up the cards. The cards are safely quarantined for five days before being distributed to local nurses for those in need. So far, the cards have gone to Beaumont facilities in Royal Oak, Troy and Farmington, as well as to local seniors living in centers without family visiting to cheer them up.

Since Caring Cards for COVID-19 has gone viral on social media, Isaiah has been contacted by local families, Brownie troops and Cub Scout troops all wanting to make cards for the project.

“This is a wonderful mission for families to get involved as it’s a community effort without a donation,” Hords said. “It’s a great activity and really can help another person.”

Isaiah is looking forward to his senior year at Groves and eventually studying business at college. “I’m glad I’ve found a way to help out —providing love and kindness for those who need it,” he said.

If you want to contribute hand-made cards, send an email to isaiahrubin11@gmail.com.