STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

TEEN QUEST

APRIL 12-29

4 pm EDT. IAC@Home, the Tzofim and BBYO are calling all Jewish and Israeli-American teens 13-18 nationwide to participate. Free event in English. Go to Online Zoom Meeting CA. Register: iachome.org/teens.

REMEMBERING

APRIL 20

A reading of Megillat HaShoah (the Holocaust Scroll). A live video stream at 7 pm. Visit cbahm.org/event/yomhashoah2020.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL PROJECT

APRIL 21

A worldwide project to restore the identity and dignity of Holocaust victims. A virtual name recitation ceremony broadcast by the Holocaust Memorial Center. They are seeking individuals 12 and older to record themselves reading names. Check events@holocaustcenter.org.

EARTH DAY

APRIL 22

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Hazon and five others invite people to come together online. If you have a shofar or other instrument, they ask you to join the #soundthecall worldwide at noon EDT. Blowing the shofar — and Earth Day and Lag b’Omer — will be steps toward the new world and a new brit hazon, a new covenant. Take a video or photo as you #soundthecall and share it on social media. See hazon.org/calendar/soundthecall-this-earth-day/?utm_source=fb%20event.

YOM HASHOAH COMMEMORATION

APRIL 26

A broadcast at 2 pm; visit holocaustcenter.org. Info: 248-553-2400.