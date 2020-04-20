The deadline for submitting is fast approaching — May 8.

In a year that wiped out many traditional senior year milestones like prom, senior trip and walking down the aisle — one traditional milestone for Jewish seniors in Metro Detroit lives on — The JN’s annual Cap & Gown issue, this year on May 28.

The Jewish News will honor all Jewish Michigan high school graduating seniors with a free listing that includes a photo and up to 40 words listing their accomplishments. The deadline for submitting is fast approaching — May 8.

Proud parents, bubbies and zaydies can honor their graduating students or out-of-state grads with a congratulatory ad in the May 28 issue. There are four styles to choose from; prices start at $125. Deadline for submissions in May 12.

The JN has been honoring graduating Jewish seniors in our pages since 1998. Make sure your senior continues this proud tradition.

If you have questions, email Sy Manello at smanello@renmedia.us.