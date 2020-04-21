The cancellation of the South by Southwest 2020 conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the screening to move online.

Broken Bird, which tells the story of a biracial Jewish girl preparing for her bat mitzvah, was one of many short films scheduled to play at South by Southwest last month. The cancellation of the 2020 conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the screening to move online.

While initially disappointed by the announcement, filmmaker Rachel Harrison Gordon — who based the story heavily on her own upbringing — told the Jewish News that the festival’s efforts to still boost the project seemed to be working. Making the film available for free through the month of April, she said, has attracted an international audience the film might not have found playing at the festival.

“People that are teenagers, people that are parents, people that are filmmakers have all either emailed or Instagrammed me to just connect,” she said. “And I’m not sure if that would have happened had the film not moved online.”

Gordon’s debut short, which originated as a New York University graduate project and screened at Germany’s annual Belinale film fest, flows across a range of quotidian contexts in a tight 10 minutes. Teenaged Birdie (Indigo Hubbard-Salk) is dropped off by her white, Jewish mother to have her natural hair relaxed, practices her Hebrew readings alone and, on a brief reunion with her black father, kvetches about the practice over Chinese food. As the film unfolds, Birdie navigates a reality both like and unlike that of her separated parents, each of whom she struggles to connect with amid mutual, halting efforts. The effect forces her to navigate Jewish identity, and life in general, her own way, an experience Gordon describes as familiar but one she had never seen onscreen:

“I know that my whole life has been fraught with people saying I’m not black enough, I’m not white enough, I’m not Jewish enough, but this is definitely my life,” she said.

Discussing her upbringing in suburban New Jersey, she described Hebrew school as a mixed experience. Yet she recalled the support of her cantor, who she described as an ally in the community.

“(I remember) the care that she took with me during a time that I didn’t feel included in Judaism.” she said. “…I was definitely ostracized, too. Because I was black and people thought it was a little bit of a science experiment, or something very curious.”

Despite remembering an early lack, at times, of inclusion and support, Gordon continues to see value in her Jewish experience.

“I loved Judaism and Jewish holidays,” she said. “Passover and other Jewish holidays always remind me of what I loved most about it: the humor and the food, of family getting together. They show the resiliency of it, and of family. “

Gordon hopes to expand Broken Bird into a first feature, a task sure to require resilience in itself. Though she previously studied mechanical engineering, her resume includes data analytics work for both the New York Times, tracking the reach of the stories they tell, and with the Obama Administration, where she worked to improve benefits offerings in their Veterans Affairs division. Listening to veterans’ experiences was “another light bulb going off,” she said, reminding her of the potency of a well-told story–and reignited an interest in shifting to more creative work.

“I’ve practiced the thread to make it all seem logical,” she said of her varied career path. Recalling years of warnings that creative fields were “too competitive” or “impractical” to pursue, she suggests that her work across sectors has helped prepare her for her current trajectory. Looking ahead, she anticipates familiar challenges.

“I haven’t found it any more competitive than the rest of my life to be honest. When you walk into a room and you look like me or you look however you look, people are gonna decide what you are and if they like you,” she said. “At least this way, I can feel like I’m making something that has my voice.”