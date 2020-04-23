Staying Connected

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations that are being offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

ART ONLINE

Cranbrook Art Museum is available online. Explore most recent exhibitions with 3D tours, create art projects at home with your kids or browse selections of work from the Collections Wing. Check out cranbrookmuseum.org.

ART FOR THE FAMILY

The BBAC is offering a children’s art activity kit at bbartcenter.org/art-activity-kit. For $15, the kit contains nine projects suitable for ages 5 and up, including project instructions and all materials (+mailing costs included). To order (limit two per household), call 248-644-0866, ext. 0, and leave a message with name and phone number.

REMEMBRANCE DAY APRIL 26

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will host its annual community-wide Yom HaShoah commemoration online this year at 2 p.m. During the broadcast at holocaustcenter.org, board member Steven R. Weisberg will offer opening remarks. Rabbi Yonatan Dahlen and Hazzan David Propis of Shaarey Zedek will lead the commemoration. To learn more, call 248-553-2400.

TEEN QUEST APRIL 12-29

4 pm EDT. IAC@Home, the Tzofim and BBYO are calling all Jewish and Israeli-American teens 13-18 nationwide to participate. Free event in English. Go to Online Zoom Meeting CA. Register: iachome.org/teens.

PJ VIRTUAL LIBRARY APRIL (Daily)

11 am, 1 pm and, 4 pm. Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Stories, crafts, tours and more. Visit facebook.com/PJLibrary.

BBYO CELEBRATES APRIL 26

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BBYO Michigan Region will celebrate its alumni with a one-day celebration hosted on its Facebook page- BBYO Michigan Region. For sponsorship, ad book and donations opportunities, visit bbyo.org/2020mievent or contact Jennifer Frank at jfrank@bbyo.org.

ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN MEMORIAL DAY APRIL 27

Hosted by the New Israel Fund and others, the annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony will be held online at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Hear inspiring stories, share reflections and renew the call to end the conflict in a just and peaceful way. Sign up at secure.nif.org.

VIRTUAL MEMORIAL PLAQUES

March of the Living is giving individuals around the world the opportunity to place a virtual memorial plaque against the backdrop of the infamous train tracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. As the 2020 March of the Living will not take place on Holocaust Remembrance Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, individuals can virtually participate in one of the most meaningful personal moments of the March by composing a personal message and placing it on a virtual plaque along the train tracks in Birkenau. Individual plaques and messages can be placed via a dedicated mini-site, nevermeansnever.motl.org.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant Send items at least 14 days in advance to calendar@thejewishnews.com.