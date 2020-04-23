Dr. Jeffrey Forman died unexpectedly at his Bloomfield Hills home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 63.

The Talmud tells us that ‘He who saves a life saves an entire world.’ Given the lives that were saved, extended, transformed and enriched by Dr. Jeffrey Forman, we can only surmise the countless worlds and wonders that have continued spinning and evolving thanks to his compassion, thoughtfulness and dedication.

Dr. Forman died unexpectedly at his Bloomfield Hills home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 63. He is survived by a heartbroken family and community of friends, colleagues, former patients and volunteers.

Jeffrey practiced oncology for 35 years, having trained at Johns Hopkins and moving on through Sloan Kettering in New York City, University of Michigan/Providence Hospital, Karmanos Cancer Institute at the DMC and 21st Century Oncology.

Over the course of his career, he treated thousands of patients, authored more than 400 publications, chapters and abstracts and was the principal investigator of numerous clinical trials. He loved his role as a doctor and treated every patient with kindness, respect, understanding and some humor. He also cherished his role as a teacher, inspiring a generation of students and physicians with his compassion, critical thinking and immense work ethic.

In 2016, Jeffrey underwent a stem-cell transplant to treat myelofibrosis. Unable to continue practicing medicine post-transplant, Jeffrey rededicated his life to raising support for the causes he believed in most: the Jewish community, cancer research and his friends and family.

His involvement with Jewish Federation began with revitalizing a dormant Maimonides Society. After participating in unique opportunities, including a life-changing trip to Ethiopia and several visits to Israel, Jeffrey served as the campaign chair for the Jewish Federation. After his tenure in that position, his focus returned to the Maimonides Society, ultimately sponsoring two missions to Israel for medical professionals, including a year of community and leadership development training.

Above all else, Jeffrey cherished his family and friends. He and his wife, Miriam, cultivated a community of loving and wonderful friends who became their chosen family here in Michigan. Together, they worked to celebrate the good times, gathering for holidays, special occasions and any given weeknight. There were never two happier people than Jeffrey and Miriam when they were surrounded by their grandsons and granddaughter. Jeffrey loved nothing more than fishing with his grandchildren, reading to them and waking up with them to make his famous French toast. He also spoke to each of his children every single day, giving and asking for advice, checking on their families, just saying hello. Although Jeffrey was so much to so many people, he was everything to his family; his heart, mind and laughter will be sorely missed.

Dr. Forman was the beloved husband of Miriam Forman; cherished father of Dr. Adam (Marianna) Forman, Tara (Jay) Hack and Joshua (Norah Rexer) Forman; loving “Poppy” of Misha Forman, Ori Forman, Jonah Hack, Jasper Hack and Sonya Forman; adored son of Eileen Forman and the late Jerome Forman; devoted brother of Randee (Marvin) Tancer; dear brother-in-law of Marilyn (Dr. Ira) Bernstein and Steven (Maureen) David.

Contributions may be made to Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, 6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301; 248-642-4260, jewishdetroit.org/donate-online/; Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, 248-661-5700, temple-israel.org; or Karmanos Cancer Institute, 4100 John R, Detroit, MI 48201, 248-304-2930, karmanos.org/give. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.