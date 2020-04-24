While offering free web performances, they are open to gratuities.

Eric Gutman and Randy Kaplan, local singer-guitarists with big-time experience performing in different styles and venues, separately have turned to digital opportunities because of COVID-19 in-person cancellations.

While offering free web performances, they are open to gratuities.

Gutman, who appeared on Broadway and on tour in Jersey Boys and regularly travels with the rock group Under the Streetlamp, will appear in a pay-per-view concert on May 1.

Kaplan, who has made many award-winning recordings for young people and appeared on TV series such as Beauty and the Beast and Growing Pains, is planning Facebook concerts May 3 and 7 to introduce original songs that can be picked up by satellite radio for royalties.

“With everything going on, I was pacing the house and told my wife I just want to make music,” said Gutman, 42, a Huntington Woods resident whose everyday job as a ticket broker also is on hold, although he is able to do digital vocal coaching.

“After she told me to go in the other room and make my music, I started off with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ from Carousel and posted it. I got lovely feedback and started to dedicate five nights a week to posting songs on Instagram and Facebook. I call them ‘Quarantunes,’ with just me and my guitar.”

Response to the single videos, which reach from pop to folk to rock, prompted the idea for the one-hour virtual variety concert arranged through a promoter.

“Every day something terrifies me, but I find inspiration with music,” said Gutman, in the spirit of his late grandfather, Cantor David Gutman. “I hope others will find comfort after a long, scary day.”

Kaplan, of Bloomfield Hills, now teaching digitally for Farber Hebrew Day School and into the summer for Cranbrook, is calling attention to environmental issues with appearances May 3 and 7.

Concerts honoring the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (April 22) include songs reimagining relationships to the natural world, other people, animals and ourselves: “Hugs for My Family” (Coronavirus version), “The Petrified Forest,” “Gardeners” and “The Hippopotamus and the Critter From the Swamp.”

“I get a lot of concert requests online along with pictures from young fans,” said Kaplan, 53, named by People magazine as one of USA’s top family entertainers. “When I can’t fit requests into one show, I save them for the next.”

Information on the Eric Gutman concert, 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, is available at EricGutman.com. He also can be heard without charge on Facebook and Instagram (@theguter). Randy Kaplan’s programming can be viewed on facebook.com/randykaplan, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, (all ages) and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 (ages 18 and older). Donations accepted via PayPal and Venmo.