Due to quarantine, neighbors were unable to give Mania Salinger a big hug for Yom HaShoah.

Yom HaShoah is a very difficult day for my good friend and neighbor, Mania Salinger. She is a Holocaust survivor and very well known in our community, and even nationally. She wrote a book, “Looking Back,” which is available on-line and describes her experiences in Poland during the time of the war. Mania also is a very popular speaker at our Holocaust Memorial Center. If you google her you will find lots of information about Mania and links to videos of her speaking at our Center. In addition, there is even a reference to her fascinating connection to Jodi Picoult and Jodi’s book “The Storyteller”.

I usually contact Mania on Yom HaShoah. However, due to our quarantine, I was unable to give her my usual big hug! So, I began to think of a way to let her know that, on this day especially, we remember her, her losses and her suffering. We have many neighbors who know and love Mania. So, I assembled a small group to go to her home (socially distanced) with signs and noise-makers, to honor her and all she has done to make sure that the world “Never Forgets.” She could see us from her living room window. Then she came into her garage, so she could see and hear us better, and we continued our praise of her!

I know what we did was very emotional for her and for us. After we went home, she called each of us to let us know how much our gesture meant to her. That evening, her daughter called me to thank me for what I did for her mom.