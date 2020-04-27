There’s an online event for everyone!

Commemorating Yom HaZikaron (Israel Memorial Day) and celebrating Yom HaAztmauat (Israel Independence Day) may look a little different this year, but, as always, the community will be coming together and commemorating these important days.

Many of the events are being offered by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. There’s an online event for everyone! Find a list of what is being offered below.

Yom HaZikaron Events:

Matkon em Zikaron: Yom HaZikaron Activity with Noa Sabag, Detroit’s Shinshinit

Monday, April 27 | 5 PM

Together with Noa, you will be cooking a family recipe in honor of Bar Rahav (z”l), who fell during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Click here to register.

JAFI’s Shlichim Programming

Tuesday, April 28 | Various times throughout the day

Join Jewish Agency’s Shlichim throughout the day for 11 unique and thought-provoking and sessions. Tune in to one or all of these meaningful conversations and programs. Click here for more info.

Yom HaAztmauat Events:

JAFI and JFNA Programming

Wednesday, April 29 | Various times throughout the day

Come get a taste of Israel in one (or many) of these great offerings from JAFI and JFNA. From cooking demos with celebrity chefs to a concert with Matisyahu, there’s a full day of ways to celebrate. Find additional details.

Israeli Song Session with Alon Lachman, Detroit’s Shinshin

Wednesday, April 29 | 10 AM

A morning of fun Israeli live music with Alon and his guitar. Find out more details.

Israel Story‘s “IsraPalooza”

Wednesday, April 29th | Various times throughout the day

IsraPalooza is a day full of intimate conversations, interviews, family-friendly workshops, cooking classes and concerts featuring some of the most interesting Israelis around.

Folks can attend the whole day, or any part of it they like. The entire event will take place over Zoom. Tickets are available online at israpalooza.org for a suggested donation of $18/person (though people can pay as much or as little as they like). For any questions or further details, please email israpalooza2020@gmail.com.

Yom Ha’Atzmaut Living Room Dance Party for Young Adults

Wednesday, April 29 | 7:30 PM

Celebrate Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, with NEXTGen Detroit, Hillel of Metro Detroit and MSU Hillel. A Zoom dance party is coming to a living room near you and featuring Israeli DJ Julie Pilar. They will be giving away five Israel Boxes packed full of all the best goodies Israel has to offer (www.israelibox.co)! Click here for more.

Through My Eyes with Yuval Weiss-Izhaki, Detroit’s Shinshin

Sunday, May 3 | 2 PM

Join the JFMD for the opening of Yuval’s photography exhibit, a collection of pictures taken in Israel by Yuval that will be making its way through different organizations in our community. Click here to register.