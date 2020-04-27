By Marcy Oster

The six-hour program will be livestreamed on the Jewish Agency’s English Facebook page.

(JTA) — Matisyahu will perform and Joshua Malina and Ben Platt will make appearances at a virtual Israeli Independence Day celebration.

The Jewish Agency for Israel will host the broadcast Wednesday for Yom Haatzmaut. The six-hour program will be livestreamed on the Jewish Agency’s English Facebook page.

Jewish community Independence Day celebrations in cities around the world have been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Platt’s brothers Jonah and Henry also will be among those to appear, along with celebrity chefs Haim Cohen and Adeena Sussman, and Israeli vocalist Rita singing Israel’s national anthem with Broadway star Cassie Levy from Toronto and accompanied by a group of Israeli and global Jewish musicians.

The program will conclude with a two-hour global dance party hosted by an Israeli radio station, including call-in requests.