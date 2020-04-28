Testing becomes more readily available for residents and essential workers in Oakland County.

Beginning Thursday, April 30, COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available for residents of southern Oakland County by appointment only at the Health Division’s South Oakland Health Center in Southfield, located at 27725 Greenfield Rd.

Drive-thru testing will occur on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, you must call the Health Division’s nurse on call at 800-848-5533.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter partnered with U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, to offer testing for residents above the age of 18, prioritizing residents experiencing symptoms, first responders, essential or critical infrastructure employees, adults age 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions.

As of April 27, Oakland County has seen a total of 6,908 positive coronavirus cases and 629 deaths. Currently, the county is offering drive-thru testing at the Oakland County Complex in Pontiac by appointment only. Testing at that site will end Wednesday and will be replaced by the new testing sites.

Only individuals with a scheduled appointment will be tested. Residents are asked to bring their photo ID with them to the testing site. The person being tested will remain in the vehicle the entire time and the test will be administered by inserting a swab into the nose or mouth of the individual. Test results will be provided within three days.

“In our efforts to broaden our understanding of COVID-19, we believe it is prudent to open more drive-thru testing accessible to residents in areas with a higher number of cases,” Coulter said in a press release. “I’m so proud of our residents who have taken the necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe. I applaud Congresswoman Lawrence for her leadership. The residents are the true beneficiaries of this effort.”

After this week is over, more testing will begin on Monday, May 4 at the South Oakland Health Center in Southfield, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then at the Oakland County government campus in Pontiac, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A third testing site for Fridays is yet to be determined.

“Cooperation and coordination are so important when addressing a health care emergency unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes,” Lawrence said in a press release. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the county executive and his team to bring this essential service to our residents and workers. I encourage those who need it to get tested.”