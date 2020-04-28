STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

IT’S MAGIC

May 3

Yad Ezra will present a free virtual magic show, 3:30-4:40 p.m., featuring Baffling Bill the Magician. Visit Facebook.com/YadEzra.

MOT AT HOME

Now you can enjoy the beauty of the opera in your home. Available: studio performances, opera fix, dance fix, MOT performances. View by going to the website michuganopera.org.

STRATFORD FESTIVAL

The best of Shakespeare at home. Free streaming of 12 plays, starting with King Lear, now through mid-May. All available on the Stratford website: stratfordfestival.ca.

ART ONLINE

Cranbrook Art Museum is available online. Explore most recent exhibitions with 3D tours, create art projects at home with your kids or browse selections of work from the Collections Wing. Check out cranbrookmuseum.org.

FOR ART LOVERS

Art Challenge – The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center launched its first at-home, all-ages Art Challenge, encouraging individuals and families to make art within their own surroundings and with everyday items they have at home. Visit bbartcenter.org/bbacs-art-challenge/.

Online Exhibition Galleries — bbartcenter.org/bbac-exhibits-online — Available now are Ed Fraga: Rising; Glimpse: Fine Art Print Selections from Stewart & Stewart 1980-2020/Celebrating 40 Years of Printing/Publishing Fine Art Prints; Weatherly Stroh: Animal Dreams; Students of Meighen Jackson.

MUSIC TO YOUR EARS

Detroit Symphony Orchestra past performances are available at dso.org/replay. Included are Orchestra Hall webcasts, classroom edition and links to select highlights.

THE ARK LIVESTREAM

The Ark announced its new virtual series of livestream Facebook events with the Ark Family Room Series. Coming up in the series: Nora Jane Struthers on Sunday, May 10; Jared Deck on Tuesday, May 12; Rachael Davis with Dominic John Davis on Sunday, May 17; and Chicago Farmer on Thursday, May 21. Visit theark.org.



Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant

