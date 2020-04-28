One family’s experience planning a Zoom funeral service and shiva to honor Florence Ackerman.

My 89-year-old mom, Florence Ackerman, was lively and fun. She loved people, parties and playing mah-jongg. Live theatre was her favorite form of entertainment, which she passed on to me. She could tell a funny story like no one I knew. I saw her at least once a week, and we would always laugh about the silliest things.

One recent Saturday she wasn’t answering the phone. I called all day. There was only a skeleton crew at the independent senior residence where she lived. When I called and asked for help, two employees went to check on her and informed me that she was in bed and she said that she was tired. I tried calling again. No answer. I was aware that one case of COVID-19 had been reported in her building. My instinct was to go see her anyway.

When I arrived (with my gloves on), she was in bed, somewhat incoherent, but she knew it was me. A full day’s worth of food (that had been delivered to her door by staff) was stacked in the kitchen. She had a fever, was shaking and had not taken her diabetic medication. I got her up, dressed and called 911. It felt like a movie when the EMTs came decked out in masks and gloves. As they wheeled her out, I threw some of her clothes in a suitcase, hoping she would come back to my house after being released from the hospital.

My husband Mal and I were not allowed in the hospital, so we went home. Later that night she was diagnosed with pneumonia and then COVID-19. I got a chance to speak with her twice. The first time she complained about the staff constantly asking her name. She then asked the next person, “What’s your name?” That was indicative of her feisty personality. One of the doctors later told me he was glad to have seen that side of her. The second time she asked me to get things from her apartment. I sadly told her that I couldn’t go back. “Because of the virus?” she asked. “Yes,” I replied. She knew that she had it. Two days later she was unresponsive. After 10 days in hospice, she passed away.

My husband and I planned her graveside service. Her family’s plots were in Elmont, New York on Long Island, and she wanted to be buried next to my father. We knew that we couldn’t attend the service. Even my brother, who lives in New Jersey, knew that it wasn’t really safe to go. Jonathan Dorfman of the Dorfman Chapel professionally and caringly helped with the arrangements. Her body would be flown to New York and a local funeral home would transport her to the cemetery.

Mal’s cousins (who live near the cemetery) were gracious enough to ask their rabbi to perform the service. The rabbi and I spoke over the phone for 30 minutes about my mother. She said that she would be happy to use Zoom so that we could see the service and burial, and she would also record it. Whoever knew about Zoom before our current crisis? Not me.

Our cousins agreed to go to the cemetery to help the rabbi. A friend also surprised us and attended in person. We sent Zoom invitations to many family members and friends around the country. Twenty-three families participated from California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Montana, Michigan and Ohio. Many of them would not have been able to attend if the funeral had been held during healthier days. I read a favorite poem of my mother’s. Seeing her casket lowered into the ground and the traditional dirt shoveled in made her death a reality for me.

I’m grateful that we live in this technological age to make a virtual burial possible, considering our current circumstances. The families and friends who “attended” were a blessing. I also did a virtual shiva. It does sadden me that I couldn’t be there in person or have a “real” shiva, but I would recommend making use of the technology to those in my situation. I watched the recorded service and sent it to those not able to be there. They appreciated that.

When this virus is under control, my family will go in person to the cemetery, hopefully for her unveiling. Until then, I would like to thank the creators of Zoom. Rest in peace Mom.