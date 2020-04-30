Recovering from another rocket shelling and still processing the last election’s results, residents in Israel’s Gaza Envelope communities are forced to face yet another hurdle.

Nobody in Israel’s Gaza Envelope communities can quite remember when the last escalation round with Hamas had occurred. “Was it last August…? No, we’ve had some rockets falling later than that. December? Yes. It was December,” Adi Batan-Meiri recalls.

The 32-year-old has been living near the Gaza border for over a decade, climbing all the way from a first-year student studying media at Sapir College in the Negev, to her current, sleep-deriving role as the spokesperson of Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council.

“People think that because we are so-called ‘used’ to lockdowns, then we are somehow more immune to this new situation that was imposed on us with the coronavirus. This couldn’t be farther away from the truth,” she says.

What has become clearer amid the global pandemic, she claims, is that people living in the Gaza Envelope communities have lost hope completely.

“Even before this outbreak — namely after March’s election — it was obvious that the government has accepted the absurd situation in Israel’s South. That every few months we will suffer from rockets, accept it and move on,” she says. “And as if this wasn’t bad enough, the corona came.”

Mentally exhausted

With more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 200 deaths in Israel as of April 30, Israelis living within Hamas’ missile range are afraid the coronavirus will be the last straw that would break their otherwise-ingrained sturdiness.

Yam Braude-Amitai and her husband have been living near the Gaza border their entire lives. Born in a Kibbutz under constant security threat, Braude-Amitai never doubted wanting to build a home in the area. Until now.

“People keep asking why we just don’t get up and leave. It’s not that simple,” she explains. After living and working in various countries around the world, changing location is no threat to the 33-year-old community relations manager. But it’s not the move she’s afraid of.

“A stranger won’t understand. Even if we leave, our parents are here, our friends are here. It’s not like the concerns will magically vanish. Our entire lives are rooted in this place, and if it’s not us who are under threat, then it’s all of our loved ones,” she explains.

The election results, however, which came weeks after the area was shelled with rockets yet again, sowed doubt in her mind. “Eventually, we don’t have to live here,” she says. “It’s an active choice, and one that I get more and more hesitant about with time.”

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the sense of communal strength was starting to crack. “People are just exhausted,” Batan-Meiri shares. “We don’t know what to tell our kids anymore, which excuses to pull from the hat this time. Even we have our mental limits.”

No alerting sirens

Roughly 65,000 people live in the Gaza Envelope communities, according to the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics. But hundreds of thousands more live within the missile range, including more than 220,000 in the coastal city of Ashdod, and over 145,000 in the city of Ashkelon, located merely 10 miles from the Gaza Strip border.

“You could almost say that the corona crisis has added insult to injury,” says Sapir Fischer, who moved from Sderot to Ashkelon a few years ago. Not seeing many people on the street is one thing, she says, “but at least during escalation times we can still hang out with friends or visit our families.”

Her 5-year-old daughter understands why she can’t go outside to play. “She’s used to it,” Fischer smiles, “but now I also have to explain to her why we can’t see grandma or go to kindergarten.”

Batan-Meiri shares the same feelings. The coronavirus outbreak was able to catch even her off-guard. “Give me rockets over corona any day,” she laughs. “At least that’s a crisis we’ve learned how to masterfully manage.”

While neither Fischer nor Batan-Meiri have plans to leave the area, Braude-Amitai is more hesitant. Today, with two small daughters, she’s no longer certain of the life she chose for them and herself.

“We grew up on the notion that what we’re doing is in fact the new Zionism,” she says. “But when my partner tells me none of this is worth my fear, my anxiety, I don’t know what to answer him. Could be that he’s right?”

“We’ve built our home here, our daughters were born here,” she adds, as a tear starts running down her cheek. “But if another siren goes off now, in the midst of all this, I don’t know what I’ll do. I love this area to death — but I wouldn’t want this metaphor to become reality.”