The Netflix show follows Esther — a young woman who leaves her Brooklyn ultra-Orthodox family.

A local Q&A event will be held Sunday, May 3, for viewers who have questions regarding the much talked-about new Netflix series Unorthodox.

The event, “Unorthodox: Honest (and perhaps, unorthodox) answers to your questions” will be held at 8 p.m. EST through Zoom and features acclaimed activist and lecturer Mrs. Rivkah Slonim, a self-described Chasidic feminist. It is being virtually orchestrated by Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills, whose Rabbi Levi Dubov is Slonim’s nephew.

The four-episode miniseries, which premiered on March 26, follows the story of Esther (Israeli actor Shira Haas of Shtisel), who cuts off all ties with her Williamsburg Orthodox community and flees to Berlin to start a new life.

The show has sparked a national fascination with the “Ultra-orthodox” (as it is commonly referred to) Jewish community, and specifically the insular Chasidic communities. But the recent spike in interest, especially the portrayal in movies and the media, has left viewers with many uncomfortable questions about the general nature of, as well as the women’s roles and marital relationships and intimacy in, these communities. Slonim aims to dispel some of those myths and rumors with a frank discussion about what the Orthodox are really like.

If you are interested in joining the event, make sure to register at this link. There are only a limited number of spots available.