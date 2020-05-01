Sam Boesky’s deli was a Detroit legend before it burned to the ground in 1968.

Restaurants may take what can be called a hiatus or whatever, but there will always be those that hold a warm niche in the memories of many … They will be remembered for so many reasons … and are why remembrances of them will always hold so much warmth.

The memory of a restaurant such as Darbys is a heart-warmer … It originally was to be just a delicatessen, but the gods must have ordained that it be much more … and was … After all, you don’t find too many eateries that will open with seating for 375 people … Let alone a delicatessen … and one that would need to wait three years until getting a liquor license … and start out employing 120 people and, after getting the license, serving 475 people … These are great reasons why restaurants such as Darbys and others will come back strong again.

It was a tragic scene watching so many people crying as Darbys was completely destroyed on owner Sam Boesky’s birthday in 1968 … but a blessing he could hire many in his following business, Stanley Steamer Health Club, although not at Darbys … with many enjoying his blessings as he helped them obtain jobs elsewhere … Had the insurance company not taken as long to settle as it did, a year and nine months after the fire, Sam would have opened again in another location.

Darbys fed almost 5,000 people daily and was open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast, lunch, dinner and after dinner.

Although now becoming only partly delicatessen, it still went through more than 60 gallons of mushroom barley soup to serve on a Sunday.

When Darbys burned to the ground, it had been doing almost $3,000 daily just in food … in those days … topped only by Carl’s Chop House, owned by Carl Rosenfeld, with its seating for 785 people.

Darbys opened as much more than a delicatessen … It became a dining showplace of the Midwest … with a full menu of goodies, coffee shop, its own delicatessen department, beautiful dining room and a Skylight Lounge with Charlie Dubin at the piano.

Among many stories told about Sam Boesky was one by his manager, Bernie Kerner … Two burglars hit Darbys and soon after, another two guys showed up for the same purpose … “Sorry, fellows,” Sam said. “You’re too late!”

Darbys was noted by many as the place to be seen after the theater, event or even another restaurant … and subject of the familiar words from numerous customers to others … “See you at Darbys!”

