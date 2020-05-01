Union for Reform Judaism runs 15 summer camps spread throughout the country.

All Union for Reform Judaism summer programs have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by URJ Thursday.

“Although we have continued to plan, prepare, pray, and hope for another transformative summer, the risks posed by COVID-19 threaten our most sacred values: the health and well-being of our children, staff, and faculty that attend camp, along with their communities back home,” the statement reads.

URJ runs 15 summer camps spread throughout the country, as well as teen travel programs to Israel and other locations around the globe. URJ is also the parent organization for NFTY youth groups, which run their own summer events and activities. There are 12 NFTY youth groups centered around Michigan congregations. Nearly 25,000 children, teens, and families participate in URJ summer programs each year.

Naomi Parr, a sophomore at Bloomfield Hills High School, was gearing up for her sixth year at URJ GUCI in Indiana. This year, she would have gone on the camp’s Israel trip, which she saw as a rite of passage, she told the Jewish News.

“Camp is a really, really special place for all of us because it’s just an entirely unique experience as far as being able to be yourself and being able to be, honestly, a much better version of yourself than you could ever be at home,” Parr said. “The people, the atmosphere, brings that out of you. Having to miss a year of camp means you’re missing that part of you this year.”

Parr said her camp friends live all over the country — and some even in Israel — but as soon as stay-at-home orders are lifted, she plans to see the ones who live in driving distance from her.

“It’s been what, like 11 months since I’ve seen any of them? I’m not going another 12, that’s crazy,” she said.

Jodi Mills’ son and daughter have both been attending URJ Camp George in Ontario, Canada, since they were going into third grade. Now 14 and 12, respectively, this would have been her son’s last summer as a camper.

Mills, who lives in West Bloomfield, said her kids were upset to hear camp would be cancelled. But with all the other cancellations, she said they’d almost been expecting it — it didn’t hit them as hard as she thought it would.

“I grew up as a camper and I know how fun it is and how much I looked forward to it, so I’m hurting for them as much as they’re disappointed as well,” she said.

According to Thursday’s statement, URJ programs — including summer camps and NFTY groups — have already held over 400 online events in the last month. They plan to continue virtual programming through the summer.

Zach Goldberger, who runs Temple Israel’s NFTY chapter, said the youth group has been holding online programming since March and will continue to do so until they’re able to meet in person again.

“We hope there will be a day when we can spend time together, celebrate Shabbat in person and get back to normal very soon,” Goldberger wrote in an email to JN. “We know the screen time we share together helps us each day and keeps the essence of our community alive and well.”

According to Thursday’s statement, URJ programs — including summer camps and NFTY groups — have already held over 400 online events in the last month. They plan to continue virtual programming through the summer.

Options will be available to families who have already paid for URJ summer programs, including refunds, crediting fees forward to future programs, or converting program tuition into a donation.

Camps run through the Ramah Camping Network, a large group of Conservative summer camps in the United States, are making independent decisions on whether to postpone or cancel summer programming. Camp Ramah Darom, run out of Clayton, Georgia, announced Thursday it would cancel all summer 2020 programs.

“Other summer camps are able to delay their decisions, but our early start dates compel us to make this decision now,” an email sent to the Darom community reads.

Ramah in the Rockies announced Thursday that they will not run their first session, and Ramah Wisconsin decided to delay the start of camp for two weeks.

United Synagogue Youth, the youth arm of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, announced on March 13th that all in-person events would be canceled through Memorial Day. Julie Livingston, USCJ’s director of marketing and communication, told JN in an emailed statement that the organization would make a decision about continuing summer travel programs on or before May 15th, and parents would be notified of any changes first.

No Jewish summer camps in Michigan have made official decisions regarding summer programming at time of publication.