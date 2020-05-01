They’ll also talk about how the pandemic has impacted Jewish agencies and community partners in the area.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit will hold an online COVID-19 forum on Tuesday, May 8th, at 8 p.m. to inform community members on Federations efforts to respond to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the forum, Federation’s senior leaders and COVID-19 task force directors will discuss the organization’s COVID-19 Emergency Campaign and Task Force and agency collaboration. They’ll also talk about how the pandemic has impacted Jewish agencies and community partners in the area.

Zoom attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about Federation’s current situation and needs. The forum will be free to attend.

“We intend to answer as many questions as possible related to our collaborative efforts to protect the vulnerable members of our community and to ensure the stability of our communal infrastructure in the near and distant future,” David Kurzmann, Federation’s Senior Director of Community and Donor Relations, and the moderator of the event, said in a press release.

Those wishing to attend the event can register at https://jewishdetroit.org/event/covid-19-community-forum/