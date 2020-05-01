In this time of isolation where our only gatherings and events are done virtually or 6 feet apart, we can still smile, laugh and enjoy an evening together.

Sometimes plans change due to things out of our control. My name is Shayla Mostyn. I’m a 10th grader at Frankel Jewish Academy and shlicha of my chapter Ruach BBG of BBYO. As shlicha, I am in charge of Jewish programming and community service for my chapter.

After putting together ideas for upcoming events in the New Year 2020, it became harder and harder to keep or to plan for these events due to COVID-19. There was one planned event I couldn’t let go of and wanted to see through.

Back in September 2019, I saw a flyer for JARC with dates available. I did not waste any time. I immediately got in contact with my chapter’s president and worked out a date that would be best for us to plan an event. I then emailed Jessica Tierney, JARC’s community engagement manager, that Ruach would like to volunteer for JARC bingo on April 21, 2020. For seven months I stayed in contact with Jessica, making sure that this event would go off without a hitch.

I collected prizes and kept in contact with everyone, letting everyone know this event wasn’t going to be cancelled. I invited Jessica to one of our chapter meetings to talk about what to expect and how we could make this event enjoyable for JARC residents.

As the date was getting closer and COVID-19 was putting everyone in quarantine, I asked Jessica if our bingo event was cancelled. Luckily, she said it wasn’t, but, if we wanted it to continue, we needed to figure out how to make it work. I got to talking with my chapter, bouncing ideas off them and soon we figured out our plan.

On April 21, we had a virtual JARC Bingo over GoToMeeting, where Ruach volunteers wrote down and called out a letter and number, then showed it to the camera for the residents to see and mark down. To our surprise, we had 14 homes and a ton of people playing. During that hour, we played three games, and nobody wanted it to end!

In this time of isolation where our only gatherings and events are done virtually or 6 feet apart, we can still smile, laugh and enjoy an evening together.

I’m glad that all the hard work Jessica and I did to make sure this wasn’t postponed or worse, cancelled, turned out perfectly. The winners had their prizes dropped off at their homes, and we all closed the event feeling a sense of pride. Being able to do community events, like Bingo, or a simple game night with family and friends, help keeps us connected.

As blogger Many Hale said, “To make a difference in someone’s life you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful or perfect. You just have to care.”

If you want to plan future events with JARC, please contact Jessica Tierney, Community Engagement Manager, at Jessicatierney@Jarc.org.