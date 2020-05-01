Residents and staff members from all independent living facilities will be tested for the virus.

In a partnership with local medics, Oakland County has begun implementing novel coronavirus testing for all residents and staff members at senior independent living facilities throughout the county.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter announced this initiative during a press conference on April 30.

According to Kathy Forzley, Director of Oakland County Health and Human Services, 137 senior living facilities in the county have been impacted by COVID-19. Across these facilities, there have been 1,377 reported cases among residents, 373 additional cases among staff members and 346 cases have resulted in fatalities as of April 29.

As of April 30, Oakland County has seen 7,285 positive cases and 694 deaths due to COVID-19.

“Testing is really critical in our senior living facilities. We know that this is one of the most vulnerable populations,” Coulter said during the press conference. “We have formed a partnership with our local EMS workers to test every resident and staff member in our priority facilities. These folks are already trained medical professionals and this partnership will go a long way in addressing our testing needs in senior living facilities.”

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Oakland County has remained in constant contact with all senior living facilities throughout the area. The health division has a staff task force that contacts each facility twice a week to gather information and resource requests.

The county has already begun testing at facilities in West Bloomfield, Southfield and Birmingham. The initiative will continue throughout the coming weeks to other areas throughout Oakland County.

“We have made our focus for comprehensive testing efforts on independent living facilities first. These are senior communities with apartment style living,” Forzley said during the press conference. “Unlike other facilities such as skilled care or nursing homes, they don’t have the same capabilities in terms of medical staffing or capabilities to conduct large scale testing on site.”

If a resident tests positive for the virus, they will be isolated and receive medical care. The health division will also conduct contact tracing on anyone who tests positive to determine who they have been in contact with. Those close contacts will also be asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

“The bottom line for this testing is that it is so important for our senior care living facilities to identify the presence of asymptomatic residents and staff that may be unknowingly carrying a risk of exposure through their communities,” Forzley said.

On April 29, All Seasons of West Bloomfield had the health department onsite performing the tests on all residents, staff members and private caregivers/resident assistants. The facility reported their first case of COVID-19 in mid-March.

“Oakland County has graciously offered to provide testing for all residents, team members and private duty caregivers/resident assistants,” Adam Snyder, Vice President of Senior Living at All Seasons, said in a statement. “We of course accepted this offer and felt this would be a monumental step in reopening our community over the next few weeks.”

Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit did not respond to requests for comment, but they notified residents and family members on April 30 of Oakland County’s announcement and told them that they “will update you when we have more information.” Hechtman and Meer apartments both reported cases of the virus in mid-April.

As the county moves forward with testing, they will also be looking at practices that may require broader action. The county continues to remain in contact with facilities and ensure that they are taking the correct steps to keep their residents and staff members safe.

“We are asking the facilities if they are communicating well enough with their residents and their family members – that is a critical component of what needs to happen,” Coulter said. “Are they testing all staff and requiring third party vendors to provide notification about positive tests? We are going to continue to aggressively reach out to our senior population because we know how vulnerable they are and we are going to make sure they have the resources and the testing that they need to make sure that we can contain that virus in that population.”