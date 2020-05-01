Also: Gov. Whitmer, House spar over state of emergency order.

Michigan State Representative Pamela Hornberger (R-Chesterfield) is being criticized for an April 13 Facebook post she made on her personal page comparing the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccination tracking system to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis during World War II.

Her post read “Fauci wants vaccination cards. Will they look like this?” and attached the picture of the yellow star below it with a link to an article published by The Hill.

Chair @NoahArbit: “I was deeply disturbed to see State Representative Pamela Hornberger’s (R-Chesterfield) deeply offensive Facebook post likening a potential COVID-19 tracking system to the yellow stars forced upon Jews by the Nazi regime during World War II." pic.twitter.com/XB2uBPN8hD — MI Jewish Dems ✋✡️🗳 (@MIJewishDems) April 30, 2020

Noah Arbit, chair and founder of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, was alerted to the post on April 30 by Michigan Democratic State Senator Jeremy Moss (MI-13), one of only a few Jews in the state Senate.

“I am struck by the sheer ignorance of politicians who insist on erroneously invoking the Holocaust to score cheap political points,” Arbit said in a statement. “Rep. Hornberger must immediately apologize to her Jewish constituents and all Jewish Michiganders for her deeply offensive post.”

Hornberger could not be reached for comment regarding the post, which was no longer visible on her Facebook page as of April 30. Moss could also not be reached for comment.

More Protests in Lansing

On April 30, there was another protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, which was extended until May 15.

Although much smaller than the “Operation Gridlock” protest that took place on April 15, roughly a dozen protestors entered the Capital building, openly carried firearms and stood outside the House chamber chanting, “Let us in!”

There were also hundreds of protestors who gathered outside the Capitol building holding signs and carrying American flags and Trump 2020 propaganda. Similar to Operation Gridlock, some of the protesters appeared to reference the Holocaust: One photo from MLive shows a protester carrying a sign with Gov. Whitmer dressed up as Hitler, and one journalist in the Capitol reported some protesters had broken into chants of “Heil Whitmer!”

Other signs referenced slavery and hangings, and some protesters carried Confederate flags.

Whitmer extends State of Emergency despite House lawsuit

On Thursday, April 30, the Michigan House of Representatives decided not to approve Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request to extend Michigan’s state of emergency for another 28 days.

The state of emergency was set to expire on April 30 at the end of the day. The approval of the extension of the state of emergency would have given Governor Whitmer more power to issue executive orders during an emergency situation.

However, Whitmer used the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 to extend the state of emergency and the state of disaster until May 28. She signed three new executive orders on April 30, which terminated the existing state of emergency declaration that was set to expire and put the new declaration in place.

“COVID-19 is an enemy that has taken the lives of more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam War,” Whitmer said in a statement. “While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet. By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen.”

The extension of the state of emergency is not the same as the extension of the stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 15.

The House has also approved a resolution that allows Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield to sue Whitmer’s administration and to challenge actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.