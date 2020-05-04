Huntington Woods Cancels All Summer Programs Due to COVID-19

The public pool and Fourth of July fireworks are among the affected events; some other cities delayed their activities.

According to a May 1 press release, the city has decided to cancel summer camps and recreational programming, all Fourth of July festivities and their summer Concert in the Park series. The city’s pool will also not open this summer.

The Huntington Woods library already offers digital programming, and the Parks and Recreation Department plans to create virtual activities as well.

“This is an uncertain and unprecedented time, and we are sad to have to make such a drastic decision,” Huntington Woods Mayor Robert Paul said in the press release. “But by taking big steps now, we set up the possibility for a return to our normal robust and engaged programming sooner, with the hope that there will not be a relapse or second wave of cases. We will get through this together, and emerge stronger, on the other side.”

There were 22 documented cases of COVID-19 and one death in the 6,200-person town as of May 1, according to the press release.

The cancellations have families in the 1.47-square-mile city wondering what the summer will look like. Tami Samson, a Huntington Woods resident, said so much of her family’s summer usually revolves around the town’s library, Rec Center and pool.

The pool is a “meeting spot for teens, a cafe — so much independence that happens there,” Samson told the Jewish News. “My kids just go there for the afternoon, they don’t need me… And to not have that is super disappointing.”

“I guess it’s a good lesson not to take things for granted,” Samson said. “No one ever dreamed that we wouldn’t have just our community things, so that’s been really sad.”

Samson said residents are mourning the cancellation of the Fourth of July festivities, too. Every year, Huntington Woods organizes an annual parade through the city and fireworks on the city’s Rackham Golf Course.

“That is such a community-based event. There’s so much that goes into it. I can’t even imagine on July 4th not having a parade,” she said.

Like most people throughout the state and the country, Huntington Woods residents are all feeling the loss of their beloved summer activities, Samson said.

“Everyone is sort of just walking around thinking, like, what are we going to do?” she said. “We’re all hopeful that by Labor Day, maybe we’ll be able to get back to doing some things. But it will definitely be an interesting summer. We’ll have to get really creative and — I don’t know — fire up the sprinklers!”

Other cities in the Metro Detroit area have also cancelled spring events or postponed activities that had been scheduled to take place in spring and early summer, including Southfield and West Bloomfield.

Southfield has canceled all city events until May 15 or further notice. The West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all activities until May 31, and their Recreation Activities Center is currently closed through June 8. West Bloomfield’s summer camp registration has been postponed until May 18.