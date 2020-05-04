Michigan Israel Business Accelerator’s “Innovation vs. Corona” event will focus on the healthcare industry.

The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator (MIBA) is collaborating with Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) for “Innovation vs. Corona,” a webinar providing an opportunity for Michigan businesses to learn about Israeli innovations that aim to help the world recover from the effects of COVID-19.

The three-part webinar series begins on Tuesday, May 5 at 9 a.m. The program is free of charge and open to the public but is tailored towards healthcare system stakeholders, policymakers, businesses, industry leaders and innovators.

“This webinar will provide a behind the scenes look at what’s happening with Israeli technology to combat the coronavirus,” Mark Davidoff, MIBA board chairman, told the Jewish News. “As we might suspect, some of the world’s greatest innovators are applying their thinking to solving the world’s greatest challenge.”

MIBA is a non-profit organization committed to advancing Michigan’s innovation through Israeli connections. The organization is focused on strengthening the Michigan-Israel relationship in sectors such as mobility, defense, cybersecurity, health and life sciences and food and agriculture.

SNC is an independent non-profit organization that focuses on building bridges to Israeli innovation. SNC currently represents 150 Corona-tech companies in Israel that are working on digital health care innovations to aid in recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Israeli companies that will be represented on the webinar focus on prevention and protection, diagnostics and decision support, remote monitoring and home and social and mental aspects of the pandemic.

“We hope that the Michigan companies participating in the webinar will have an increase of knowledge about what’s happening in Israel on this topic,” Davidoff said. “But [we hope they’re] also looking for those points of connection. We’re hoping to find Michigan companies that might discover a moment of collaboration for themselves and one of these Israeli companies that’s working on a particular area.”

As of May 4, more than 75 Michigan companies have registered for the webinar. These companies will have the opportunity to explore possible partnerships with the Israeli connections represented on the call.

“We believe what Israel has to offer is game-changing, in general times but now even in particular with the coronavirus,” Davidoff said. “This is all about relationships and those people-to-people connections. It may be hard for somebody in Michigan to understand what Israel has to offer, so making these personal connections is where the conversation begins and the opportunity grows from.”

To RSVP for this webinar, head to www.michiganisrael.com or call (313) 462-2880.