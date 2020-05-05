Remembering Al Kaline

Tears instantly filled my eyes the moment I learned on April 6 that Detroit Tiger and Hall of Fame great Al Kaline had passed away at 85. The news was an added gut punch to our already chaotic pandemic world. A giant part of my childhood was ripped away.

That exact same reaction followed, to a person, in subsequent conversations, Facebook posts and emails to me about the passing of “Mr. Tiger”—or “Mr. Kaline,” as players past and present referred to him in interviews since his passing. Those were the monikers he so richly deserved after being part of the Tigers’ organization for 67 years; 22 as a player and 45 more in the front office.

That’s the charming man I experienced when I had a rare opportunity to team up with him in a celebrity golf outing at Oakland Hills around 15-years ago. I was intimidated nonetheless. It was all I could do to prevent my knocking knees from disrupting his backswing.

So it came as no surprise that coverage of Kaline has focused as much on his off-the-field character as it did his on the field prowess. He never wavered from being a class act whether in the clubhouse or the community.

That reputation, I’ve come to learn, has been experienced firsthand by members of our Detroit Jewish community over several generations.

In 1955, 9-year-old Tiger fan Alan Kaczander of northwest Detroit loved the fact he shared the same initials with his favorite player, a then 20-year-old Al Kaline. That same year the Detroit Free Press called for entries for a contest they called “Suppressed Desires” — not something today you want showing up in your computer’s browser search history.

Kaczander sent in his entry. “My wish would be to sit next to Al Kaline in the dugout during an entire game,” he wrote. Reflecting on it today, he said, “I thought nothing of it until my father informed me a couple weeks later that I had received an envelope from the Free Press. I was among several winners!”

“Due to Detroit Tiger policy, you couldn’t sit in the dugout during the game,” recalled Kaczander, a retired teacher, now 73. “So, what they wanted me to do was come down with my dad to Briggs Stadium, and I was allowed to go into the dugout during practice and sit with Kaline there.”

He had his picture taken with Al and Bucky Harris, the manager at the time. The Free Press sent him the photograph, autographed, along with a baseball signed by the entire team. The poses and expressions captured in that photo rival a Norman Rockwell painting.

Dr. Marty Levin, a West Bloomfield optometrist, had an exciting Kaline encounter of his own as an 8-year old in 1956. “I went to Briggs Stadium with my dad to see a game. I had a great-uncle who was an usher,” he said. Levin recalled how proud he was to see his uncle in his all-green usher’s uniform that matched the color of the stadium and grass.

Levin’s dad invited his uncle to their house for a barbecue. His uncle accepted but said not to wait because he would need to catch a ride with someone after the game.

“That evening, we were barbecuing at our house in northwest Detroit when my uncle walked into the backyard, to our amazement, with his ‘driver’… Al Kaline!” Levin said.

Kaline’s humble demeanor and generous personality endured throughout the decades.

Real estate developer Michael Surnow, 71, of West Bloomfield shared some unforgettable personal time with Kaline in 1999 at a Tigers Fantasy Camp in Lakeland, Florida. The trip was a gift from Michael’s wife, Sherry, for his 50th birthday.

At dinner one evening, Surnow noticed an empty seat next to Kaline and asked if he could join him. “He said sure, have a seat,” said Surnow. The two had already met and conversed at their hotel pool earlier that day.

Over dinner, Surnow shared with Kaline the reason he came to the Fantasy Camp. “I’m just addicted to coaching my kids,” he told the Tiger legend, and he was looking to add some skills to his coaching repertoire. With a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of him, Michael asked Al, with some hesitancy, “Would you, and if you don’t want to, say no, show me some hitting techniques?”

The very next day, after a full camp session, Al Kaline gave up his free time at the pool and spent two hours, one-on-one with Michael, introducing him to a variety of new hitting techniques.

“He brought my coaching game way up to another level,” said an overwhelmed Surnow. “Who am I? Some schmegegge (nonsense) at fantasy camp. I’m nobody to him, but he was kind. And the more I was into it, the more he seemed to want to show me.”

Kaline had not yet reached the limit of his generosity. Before leaving on the last day of camp, he sought out Surnow. “He told me he had something to give me,” Michael said. With that, “Al took out a brand-new baseball. He autographed it right in the sweet spot which only Hall of Famers can do. He gave it to me, and I cherish it to this day.”

In April 2004, Dr. Marvin Sonne, a dentist from Farmington Hills, was looking for a meaningful way to bring some joy to his longtime close friend and fellow dentist, Dr. Michael Kohleriter. Michael, 62, a former Detroiter, lay bedridden in his home in Dallas, waging what was at that point a three-year battle with a terminal brain tumor.

Sonne and Kohleriter shared a love for the Tigers and that inspired an idea. He called the team’s front office and was directed to Jordan Field, a young Jewish attorney, who was hired by the Tigers upon graduating Wayne State Law School in 2002. Eighteen years later, Jordan, 42, is now the team’s director of player relations and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, the charitable arm of the franchise.

It was Dr. Sonne’s desire to surprise his ailing friend with a signed photograph of well wishes from Al Kaline. In his conversation with Field, Sonne shared details about Kohleriter’s life and his dire health condition and hoped for the best. And indeed, by performing a mitzvah in his own right, Field facilitated an even better outcome.

In late April 2004, Lory Kohleriter, Michael’s wife, nearly mistook the envelope that arrived from the Detroit Tigers at her Dallas home as marketing literature. She opened it and began reading the surprising, heartwarming personal contents of the letter at her husband’s bedside.

Any thought that this was a joke faded as her eyes gazed at the end of the letter to discover Al Kaline’s signature. Lory will never forget how her husband’s face lit up. “He just grinned from ear to ear. That’s how I knew he was aware.”

An immediate phone call to their dear friend Marvin confirmed the Kohleriters’ suspicions that he was the one who had coordinated this incredible act of kindness. “Marv was thrilled out of his mind that the Tigers did it and so quickly,” Lory said.

More than a signed photograph, the Tigers and Al Kaline had gone above and beyond. By sheer coincidence, the letter from Al Kaline was dated April 21; fittingly, it was Dr. Michael Kohleriter’s birthday. The perfect gift. Just over a year later, Michael passed away peacefully in his home.

The last time Jordan Field saw Al Kaline was at a small, private autograph signing Field had arranged last December at Comerica Park. “I remembered that morning that he loved donuts,” Field said. “So I stopped at Dunkin’ Donuts. Got a box of munchkins. Mr. Kaline was right on time and happy to see the box.

“We ate donut holes together as he signed each item carefully and perfectly, adding #6 or an inscription if it had been requested. Some items — a ’68 team photo and an old baseball card — sparked memories of his career which he shared in between bites.

He signed the last item, asked if I had anything else he needed to sign. He thanked me for my help and gave me a pat on the shoulder. He grabbed the half-empty box of donuts and said he was heading to the clubhouse to share them with the clubhouse attendants.”

Al Kaline’s baseball statistics speak for themselves. His actions off the field speak to the fact that he was also a Hall of Fame human being.

Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com,“Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@renmedia.us.