Audiobooks have increased in popularity the last few years.

Missy Selfon began listening to audiobooks while coping with a family member’s serious illness. She needed a literary distraction available more readily than in traditional book format while she fulfilled everyday responsibilities as a wife, mom and employment counselor.

Now retired and following social distancing advice to avoid the coronavirus, Selfon still values audiobooks as distractions. Through her local library, she installed audiobook iPhone apps that provide free borrowing opportunities without leaving home. Free audiobook apps through libraries include cloudLibrary, Hoopla and OverDrive. Commercial apps, like Audible, also are available.

Selfon is among the growing number of listeners, authors, narrators and publishers in the Jewish community giving reasons for their attractions to audiobooks.

“I not only look out for what the book is about, I also look out for the reader,” said Selfon of White Lake, active with Congregation Shaarey Zedek and Hadassah. “The right reader can make characters come alive, and it’s easy to picture them in my mind.”

Selfon recently finished The Wartime Sisters, a novel by Lynda Cohen Loigman, and liked the narrator. When it comes to biographical works, she enjoys listening to writers reciting their own texts, such as with Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming.

Sarah Hurwitz, a speechwriter for the former first lady, wrote and narrated her own memoir, Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality and a Deeper Connection to Life — in Judaism.

“Because this book is so intimate, I didn’t want an actor reading it,” Hurwitz said.

Altie Karper, editorial director at Schocken Books in New York, welcomes the growing interest in audio as she heads up publishing projects with Jewish themes. Karper explains that books written by celebrities are more likely to be narrated by the authors as a selling point.

“Audiobooks have become a phenomenon throughout the publishing industry over the last four or five years because of the advent of digital audio files that can be downloaded onto listening devices,” Karper said.

Recent Schocken audiobooks include Aharon Appelfeld novels and Deborah Lipstadt’s History on Trial, which is about anti-Semitism. Newly discovered books by Eli Wiesel, unpublished until now, soon will be audiobooks.

A survey by the Audio Publishers Association found that sales of audiobooks reached nearly $1 billion in 2018. Fifty-five percent of audiobook listeners were under age 45, and 51 percent of frequent listeners were between 18 and 44.

“What we love about audiobooks is that they expand the readership for our books the same way ebooks have been expanding readership,” said Karper, who listens to audiobooks on the train to and from work.

What actors and voiceover artists especially love about audiobooks is that they add job opportunities.

Eva Kaminsky, recognized for guest performances on popular TV series like Billions, recently has appeared on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She can be heard on more than 200 audiobooks and loves the one coming out in May — Anna Solomon’s The Book of V: A Novel. She understands the Jewish point of view through her father’s side of the family.

Kaminsky, who acted at the Hope Summer Repertory Theatre in Holland, Michigan, listened to audiobooks before a colleague suggested she look into being a narrator.

“I feel really lucky making part of my living telling stories this way,” Kaminsky said. “I feel part of a large community that earns a living in ways that make their lives joyful.”

In the midst of a career as a voiceover artist, Alan Sklar listened to audiobooks, decided he could do that and arranged auditions with publishers.

“I’ve always been a good salesman and started getting narrating jobs,” said Sklar, who has recorded more than 200 books, including many of the Lawrence Block mysteries as well as Think Big and Kick Ass: In Business and in Life by Donald Trump and Bill Zanker.

Sklar’s routine involves reading each book more than a month before recording, making a list of words to check for pronunciation and adhering to a director in a recording studio.

When Sklar hasn’t liked a book offered for narration, he said, he goes ahead with it anyway with publisher assurances that “the book will sell like crazy.” He tries to think of it as an “interesting challenge.”

Charles Baxter, author of Saul and Patsy among many works of fiction, has been asked to listen to audition tapes to review audio versions of his works. He is conscientious about narrators because he has stopped listening to an audiobook due to what he considered an inept narrator.

Baxter, who has taught in rural Michigan as well as at Wayne State University and the University of Michigan, has developed Michigan settings and Jewish characters because of his many years in Michigan and family within the Jewish faith through marriage. His next book, The Sun Collective, will be available this November in an audio version.

For those missing attendance at religious services, the Jewish Publications Society offers free narration of each week’s Torah portion as well as the Bible. Visit jps.org, click on “Resources” and then click “JPS Audio Bible.”

“Over 20 years ago, we looked for star readers, like Theodore Bikel and Tovah Feldshuh, for a variety of voices as narrators,” said Rabbi Barry Schwartz, director, editor-in-chief and executive of the publishing organization that works with texts communicating Jewish thought and history.

Voice variety in popular books has meaning for Beverly Jonas of Farmington Hills, who began listening to audiobooks when she needed eye surgery. Reading had always been a favorite pastime so a friend recommended audiobooks during her recovery.

“Listening is a different kind of enjoyment,” said Jonas, a Hadassah member who just finished Alice Hoffman’s The World That We Knew. “It can be almost like listening to a movie. I usually listen over my morning coffee, when I lose track of time, or when my husband is watching sports. I can listen to three books a week, and I’ve joined an online book club.”