Residents of Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington Hills, Franklin and West Bloomfield can have fresh challah from Johnny Pomodoro’s delivered to their doors every Friday morning.

This is thanks to Isaac Mintz, 18, graduating from West Bloomfield High School, and his younger cousins Avery Gach, 13, a student at Berkshire Middle School, and brother Eli, 10, who attends West Maple. Mintz lives in West Bloomfield; his cousins live in Bloomfield Hills.

It was Avery’s idea. “I know a lot of Jews don’t want to go into stores, especially older people,” he said. “My family has always loved celebrating Shabbat, and we understand the joy of challah on Friday evenings. So I thought about a challah delivery service.”

Last month, Avery reached out to his cousin Isaac for advice. “He is very passionate, kind and hardworking young man — an entrepreneur who saw a need in the market,” Isaac said. “We began bouncing some ideas around and talking about how we would market and communicate our message.”

They came up with Door to Door Family Challah, a streamlined service to the community.

Here’s how it works: Fill out your order via a Google Form link, then pay your total through Venmo. Once your payment has been finalized on Thursday afternoon before 2 p.m., you can expect your order on Friday morning. They charge $6 for one challah, or $10 for two.

Isaac, who plans on attending the University of Michigan this fall, is the delivery driver, helped by his sister Eden, 15, a student at West Bloomfield High School. “She has been invaluable in helping deliver the challahs,” Isaac said.

The challah comes freshly baked from Johnny Pomodoro’s in Farmington Hills. The cousins conferred with general manager Joe Montgomery, who was very receptive to working with the young people.

“We also wanted to do some good,” Isaac said. “Ten percent of earnings go toward coronavirus relief efforts.”

Their first week, Door to Door Family Challah served 22 families and made its first donation to FLAG of Metro Detroit.

One customer wanted to take a picture with the boys. “We were thrilled,” Isaac said. “We treat our customers like family and hope to have even more satisfied customers in the future.”

For more information, email doortodoorfamilychallah@gmail.com.