Audience members can participate by submitting their questions to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Stone.

One of the most popular parts of the Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf Invitational is the sports panel discussion during the evening program.

This year’s Greenberg Invitational, scheduled for June 8 at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sports panel lives on … albeit online and with one panelist.

Adam Schefter, ESPN’s NFL guru, will chat with host Mike Stone of the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in a free virtual sports talk presented by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, host of the Greenberg Invitational.

Schefter, a University of Michigan graduate, was supposed to be presented the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence at the Greenberg Invitational.

“Adam was so excited about coming in to receive the Dick Schaap Award and we wanted to do something this year connected with the Greenberg Invitational,” said Sari Circurel, the foundation’s executive director.

“Having a virtual sports talk with Adam after the unusual NFL draft last month seems like a perfect idea,” Circurel said. “I think we’re going to have a huge audience for the program. After all, people around the country can watch it.”

Audience members can do more than watch Schefter and Stone talk. They can submit questions that could become part of the discussion.

Go to michiganjewishsports.org to register for the virtual sports talk. To submit a question for Schefter, send an email to hello@sarimcicurel.com.

Normally the Dick Schapp Award winner and Hank Greenberg Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award winner take part in the Greenberg Invitational sports panel along with the evening program emcee.

This year’s Greenberg Award winner is Hall of Fame relief pitcher Goose Gossage.